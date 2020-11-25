Black Friday 2020 Xbox One deals for consoles & games

Black Friday is a crazy time of year and it’s going to feel a bit different in 2020 thanks to the ongoing pandemic. However, don’t expect that to stop incredible sales and discounts from appearing on the hottest products in the entertainment industry. For those that are interested in picking up an Xbox One, some new games, or accessories, there are sure to be a myriad of bargains to claim from numerous retailers.

Black Friday 2020 Xbox One deals

Now that the Xbox One is a last-gen system, there’s a good chance retailers all around the globe will be looking to get rid of old stock in exchange for newer consoles. Now is the perfect opportunity to pick up some more games, controllers, and maybe a new console. Thanks to Black Friday 2020, these Xbox One deals will ensure you do just that without breaking the bank. Here are some games and accessories you might consider picking up this holiday season.

Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t have a whole lot of Xbox One offerings this year, but there are some goodies to be found. Those looking for a new controller, Game Pass subscription, or some classic Xbox One titles should make a pit stop.

GameStop

GameStop has quite a few games on sale for Xbox One as part of its Black Friday 2020 deals. Whether you’re picking up an Xbox One console or looking to play some titles on your new Series X or Series S, these are bound to be winners. If one of the games on the list below doesn't tickle your fancy, consider picking up an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Memberships for $19.99 ($25 off) when the offer becomes available.

Target

Walmart

Walmart has a few enticing deals for Xbox players during Black Friday 2020. Even those looking for more games to play on their current-gen consoles (Series X & S) should check out some of these offerings.

There is a lot of opportunity for players to pick up some great Xbox One deals with Black Friday. From games and accessories to maybe even a console, this Thanks Giving is bound to be full of that good old fashioned entertainment we so love. Make sure you spend some time looking over the Shacknews Black Friday 2020 page, it’s here you’ll find deals and discounts on other products.