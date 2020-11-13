Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 13: The Steam Fighting Game Sale

Fewer gaming genres are better at determining a supreme winner than fighting games. Two people enter, one emerges victorious. Okay, sometimes it's four people. Or sometimes it's two to four people joining forces against the world. The point is, fighting games are great and Steam is celebrating them all weekend with the Steam Fighting Game Sale. The top franchises, including Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, SoulCalibur, and [Insert Anime Game Here] are all featured and getting significant discounts. Indie fighting games? Those are here, too! Don't sleep on games like Nidhogg, because those are a blast.

Elsewhere, Humble Bundle has a great VR bundle for anybody looking to play with their headset. Fanatical has bundled the first two Torchlight games and has them at their lowest price ever. And GOG.com has the best from Paradox Interactive on sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: DiRT Rally 2.0, Streets of Rogue, GRiD Ultimate Edition, Insomnia: The Ark, Creature in the Well, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro 2033 Redux, Low Magic Age, Aeon's End, Kunai, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Lethal League Blaze, Guacamelee 2, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, NASCAR Heat 3, Tropico 5, GRIP: Combat Racing, Urban Empire, and Pure Farming 2018. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before December 4.

Pay $1 or more for A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion. Pay more than the average $15.85 for I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory. Pay $10 or more to also receive Raw Data. Pay $17 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Calier VR These activate on Steam and a VR device is required.

