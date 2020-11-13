Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 13: The Steam Fighting Game Sale

Fewer gaming genres are better at determining a supreme winner than fighting games. Two people enter, one emerges victorious. Okay, sometimes it's four people. Or sometimes it's two to four people joining forces against the world. The point is, fighting games are great and Steam is celebrating them all weekend with the Steam Fighting Game Sale. The top franchises, including Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, SoulCalibur, and [Insert Anime Game Here] are all featured and getting significant discounts. Indie fighting games? Those are here, too! Don't sleep on games like Nidhogg, because those are a blast.
Elsewhere, Humble Bundle has a great VR bundle for anybody looking to play with their headset. Fanatical has bundled the first two Torchlight games and has them at their lowest price ever. And GOG.com has the best from Paradox Interactive on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Textorcist - FREE until 11/19
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: DiRT Rally 2.0, Streets of Rogue, GRiD Ultimate Edition, Insomnia: The Ark, Creature in the Well, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro 2033 Redux, Low Magic Age, Aeon's End, Kunai, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Lethal League Blaze, Guacamelee 2, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, NASCAR Heat 3, Tropico 5, GRIP: Combat Racing, Urban Empire, and Pure Farming 2018. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.
- Torchlight I & II Pack [Steam] - $2.49 (93% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.88 (16% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $23.29 (22% off)
- Capcom Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $39.58 (34% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter V [Steam] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.79 (76% off)
- More from the Fanatical Capcom Sale.
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $4.99 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Murder by Numbers [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $10.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
GamersGate
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Cook Serve Delicious 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator [Steam] - $1.87 (81% off)
GOG.com
- Paradox Interactive Sale
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battletech - $9.99 (75% off)
- Imperator: Rome - $19.99 (50% off)
- Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com Paradox Weekend.
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $15.99 (20% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code FALL2020 to receive 16% off of a full-priced PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $12.80 (68% off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- [Steam] - $9.00 (80% off)
- Disgaea 5 Complete [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Killer7 [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before December 4.
Pay $1 or more for A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion. Pay more than the average $15.85 for I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory. Pay $10 or more to also receive Raw Data. Pay $17 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Calier VR These activate on Steam and a VR device is required.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Project CARS 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Tekken 7 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Steam] - $20.08 (33% off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- RAD [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Multiplayer Mayhem Sale
- World War Z GOTY Edition [Epic] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Depth [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Multiplayer Mayhem Sale.
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle [UPlay] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
Steam
- The Steam Fighting Game Sale
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $9.59 (84% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus - $38.99 (35% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $14.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $2.99 (80% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] - $16.74 (33% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Going Under - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the Steam Fighting Game Sale.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - $13.39 (33% off)
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - $35.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/15)
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $20.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Terminator Resistance - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 13: The Steam Fighting Game Sale