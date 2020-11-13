Shacknews Dump - November 13, 2020 As next-gen release week comes to a close, let's squat down and recap the biggest stories of the week.

Folks, we’ve made it to Friday. With the weekend upon us, it’s time to take a dump. The Shacknews Dump, that is. We’re back for the latest installment in our news discussion show, where we look back at the biggest stories in gaming throughout the week. After much anticipation, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have finally launched! Join hosts Blake Morse and TJ Denzer as they discuss the next-gen consoles, as well as a range of other topics. It all goes down in just half an hour!

Today’s Shacknews Dump will take place live over on our Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. If you don’t feel like leaving the website, you can view the stream using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

You may notice a bit less straightforward news stories on this week’s line-up, and that’s for good reason. First, we’re going to spend a good deal of time talking about the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. From a smoking console hoax to another online order fiasco, there’s a ton to discuss. Plus, Shacknews Long Reads Editor David Craddock will join the show to talk about his latest long read, Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture. Come get an exclusive insight into how one of Shacknews’ most comprehensive long reads came to be.

Of course, we’re eternally grateful for those that decide to stop by and hang out with us today. If you’re interested in supporting Shacknews’ streaming efforts even further, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription. If not, we’re still happy to have you.

Tune in as we maneuver through more 2020 shenanigans in the latest Shacknews Dump!