Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 13: Next-gen's first week

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are out now and while there aren't any of those games on sale, there's a lot from the old-gen you can pick up and play on your new hotness right now.
Ozzie Mejia
The Weekend Console Download Deals feature is in an interesting place, because now we have new consoles. However, not everybody's buying these things in the first week. Heck, some people pre-ordered and still don't have theirs in-hand yet. Fortunately, there's still a lot to get from the PS4 and Xbox One. And with backwards compatibility a bigger thing than ever, there's no reason not to pick up some of these great games.

PlayStation is still celebrating the best of the indies, while the Planet of the Discounts sale is still active. They've also added a fresh Games Under $20 sale that has quite a few first-party games up for grabs, including the complete Bloodborne collection. Meanwhile, Xbox is offering up the best from Bandai Namco, including the recently-released Project CARS 3.

Don't feel bad if you're not on the next-gen train yet. There are still a lot of games out there!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

