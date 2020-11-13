Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 13: Next-gen's first week

The Weekend Console Download Deals feature is in an interesting place, because now we have new consoles. However, not everybody's buying these things in the first week. Heck, some people pre-ordered and still don't have theirs in-hand yet. Fortunately, there's still a lot to get from the PS4 and Xbox One. And with backwards compatibility a bigger thing than ever, there's no reason not to pick up some of these great games.
PlayStation is still celebrating the best of the indies, while the Planet of the Discounts sale is still active. They've also added a fresh Games Under $20 sale that has quite a few first-party games up for grabs, including the complete Bloodborne collection. Meanwhile, Xbox is offering up the best from Bandai Namco, including the recently-released Project CARS 3.
Don't feel bad if you're not on the next-gen train yet. There are still a lot of games out there!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aragami: Shadow Edition - FREE!
- Maid of Sker - FREE!
- Assassin's Creed Antiquity Pack (Origins + Odyssey) - $24.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $24.99 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Project CARS 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $8.99 (85% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Jump Force - $14.99 (75% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $15.99 (20% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $35.99 (40% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Spelunky 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Straight Roads - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous - $12.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $14.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jupiter & Mars - $7.49 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $12.99 (35% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $18.08 (33% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $11.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR Required] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant from the Ashes Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $6.59 (67% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $15.04 (57% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War III Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Way Out - $10.49 (65% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- November Games Under $15
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $14.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mr. Driller DrillLand - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Survivalists - $19.99 (20% off)
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time - $27.99 (30% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $9.99 (66% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Pool Panic - $7.49 (50% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battle Chef Brigade - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Old School Musical - $6.49 (50% off)
