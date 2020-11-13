Possible hostage situation reported at Ubisoft Montreal offices [UPDATED] Reports have claimed the office building of Ubisoft Montreal has been caught up in a hostage situation with police on the scene.

UPDATED (11/13/20 - 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET): Following a thorough investigation of the Ubisoft Montreal building, the Montreal Police have determined that there was no immediate threat. As such, the police began evacuating the building and guiding Ubisoft Montreal employees to safety, away from the building. It is not confirmed as of yet, but news sources at the scene have reported that the incident may have been a "swatting," in which someone falsely reports a violent incident in order to prompt a forceful response from police. We will update with further information on the situation as it becomes available.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

It would appear that there is a hostage situation going on at the Ubisoft offices in Montreal, Canada. Various corners of social media have reported that the office building on Saint Laurent in Montreal's Mile End area has been surrounded by police and there may be numerous employees inside.

The report came from French paper Journal de Montreal. An unverified tweet from Yara El Soueidi, writer for Cult MTL, claimed that a friend of hers that is an Ubisoft employee claimed their co-workers are currently hiding under their desks. Further tweets from others show the police already arrived on the scene and were in the process of restricting access to the area.

Being told there's a hostage situation (?) somewhere on Saint-Laurent between Maguire and Saint-Viateur.

Saw cops with guns drawn as people came out of a Ubisoft building with their hands up... pic.twitter.com/dtSnNtaKvV — jesse dube-smith (@jesseds) November 13, 2020

In the time since the reports first rolled in, Hyper Scape Senior Community Developer Eric Pope has chimed in to claim the situation is very real. Reportedly, Pope was on a call with his fellow Ubisoft co-workers when they were forced to leave the call abruptly (Pope is currently working from home). As the situation continued to develop, apparently employees were moved up to the roof of the building.

this is insane. this is my team on the roof. pic.twitter.com/xT12NpTALF — Eric Pope (@MrPope) November 13, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Production Marketing Manager Anouk Bachman recently tweeted that she was in the building at the time of the incident, and she and many others were unable to exit. She claimed she and others have since been allowed to leave, but many of her colleagues were still inside the building at the time of her tweets.

My colleagues in the building next are still stuck, Please send good wishes — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

The Montreal Police had been on the scene since the reports began coming in. Though investigations are still ongoing of the Ubisoft Montreal premises, a new announcement from the police suggested that no injuries could be reported at the time.

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

