Possible hostage situation reported at Ubisoft Montreal offices

Reports have claimed the office building of Ubisoft Montreal has been caught up in a hostage situation with police on the scene.
TJ Denzer
2

It would appear that there is a hostage situation going on at the Ubisoft offices in Montreal, Canada. Various corners of social media have reported that the office building on Saint Laurent in Montreal's Mile End area has been surrounded by police and there may be numerous employees inside.

The report came from French paper Journal de Montreal. An unverified tweet from Yara El Soueidi, writer for Cult MTL, claimed that a friend of hers that is an Ubisoft employee claimed their co-workers are currently hiding under their desks. Further tweets from others show the police already arrived on the scene and were in the process of restricting access to the area.

In the time since the reports first rolled in, Hyper Scape Senior Community Developer Eric Pope has chimed in to claim the situation is very real. Reportedly, Pope was on a call with his fellow Ubisoft co-workers when they were forced to leave the call abruptly (Pope is currently working from home). As the situation continued to develop, apparently employees were moved up to the roof of the building.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Production Marketing Manager Anouk Bachman recently tweeted that she was in the building at the time of the incident, and she and many others were unable to exit. She claimed she and others have since been allowed to leave, but many of her colleagues were still inside the building at the time of her tweets.

The Montreal Police had been on the scene since the reports began coming in. Though investigations are still ongoing of the Ubisoft Montreal premises, a new announcement from the police suggested that no injuries could be reported at the time. 

This story is still developing...

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

