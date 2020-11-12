PS5 resales priced as high as $1,800 USD on Amazon The PlayStation 5 has officially launched, and resellers have wasted no time in trying to flip their console.

The PlayStation 5 has finally been released worldwide. It’s been a mad dash to snag a console, as stock has gone quick ever since the initial wave of pre-orders. While a lucky group will be receiving their consoles today, many are already looking to turn their fortune into a financial come-up. PS5 resellers are already listing the system at astronomical prices, looking to make a cheap profit off of the highly sought-after console.

OH, those PS5 orders are already popping back up on Amazon. Pricing isn't too bad. pic.twitter.com/PQqjjU3sZt — Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) November 12, 2020

One of these listings was spotted and shared by Twitter user Brian Crecente. Through Amazon, a reseller is charging a whopping $1,800 for the PS5. Things don’t stop here. A quick look at the Ebay page for the PS5 reveals dozens and dozens of listings of the new console, with prices more than double of the standard $499 and $399 that the system actually costs at retailers. There’s certainly something to be said about those that use opportunities like this to gouge money out of others.

Were you lucky enough to secure a PS5? If so, awesome! If not, be patient! Stock is constantly being refilled at various retailers, with multiple opportunities popping up every day. Even if you are willing to fork over more than $1,000 dollars for the PS5, be aware of scammers. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the PlayStation 5.