PS5 resales priced as high as $1,800 USD on Amazon

The PlayStation 5 has officially launched, and resellers have wasted no time in trying to flip their console.
Donovan Erskine
The PlayStation 5 has finally been released worldwide. It’s been a mad dash to snag a console, as stock has gone quick ever since the initial wave of pre-orders. While a lucky group will be receiving their consoles today, many are already looking to turn their fortune into a financial come-up. PS5 resellers are already listing the system at astronomical prices, looking to make a cheap profit off of the highly sought-after console. 

It’s been a really frustrating start to the next generation of gaming if you were one of the many people that got screwed over in the first wave of PS5 pre-orders. With the promise of refilled stock on launch day, many hoped that today would be the day they’d score a next-gen console. Left with no other options, some have turned to resellers out of desperation. However, PS5 resellers are flipping the next-gen console at astronomical prices, with some coming in at nearly $2,000.

One of these listings was spotted and shared by Twitter user Brian Crecente. Through Amazon, a reseller is charging a whopping $1,800 for the PS5. Things don’t stop here. A quick look at the Ebay page for the PS5 reveals dozens and dozens of listings of the new console, with prices more than double of the standard $499 and $399 that the system actually costs at retailers. There’s certainly something to be said about those that use opportunities like this to gouge money out of others.

Were you lucky enough to secure a PS5? If so, awesome! If not, be patient! Stock is constantly being refilled at various retailers, with multiple opportunities popping up every day. Even if you are willing to fork over more than $1,000 dollars for the PS5, be aware of scammers. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the PlayStation 5.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

