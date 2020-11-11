YouTube and Google Play are down as server outages persist Having trouble watching our interviews and gameplay footage over on the Shacknews YouTube channels right now? You're not the only one.

Folks who turn to YouTube and Google Play as their main sources of entertainment are just going to have to find some other way to kill for a while, as both services appear to be going through some technical issues at the moment. Both services are experiencing trouble providing any sort of content even though both websites appear to be functioning. At the time of writing this, you can go on YouTube, but you will not be able to play back any videos. As for Google Play, if you try to install any Android apps right now, you won’t be able to. Google Play TV is also experiencing problems with their video playback at the moment.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The trouble began around 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET. That’s about the time that users started tweeting about the issues they were having accessing content on YouTube. The tech team over at YouTube wasted no time and quickly responded with a tweet of their own stating:

”If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

Right now there does not appear to be any explanation for the outage of services, but it does seem to be affecting parent company Google’s video features in specific. How long it will take to fix the issues is anybody’s guess, but hopefully the tech teams over at YouTube and Google Play will have the problem solved soon and everyone can go back to watching vids of adorable animals and people getting kicked in the groin in peace once again. Updates on the outage, and its hopefully inevitable repair, should be posted on the TeamYouTube twitter account as they happen, so if you’re waiting not-so-patiently for their return, you may want to setup an alert on their profile or maybe just go watch the Stevetendo Show over on our Twitch channel until things are back to normal.