Hearthstone update 19.0 patch notes add Silas Darkmoon to Battlegrounds

A fresh expansion is coming to Hearthstone in the next week. While Madness at the Darkmoon Faire isn't set to release until next Tuesday, this Thursday's Hearthstone 19.0 patch packs in more than just the expansion's cards. Players can find some significant updates to Duels and Battlegrounds, including a new Battlegrounds Hero in the form of Silas Darkmoon.

Silas Darkmoon will come with a new Passive Hero Power called Come One, Come All! This hides three Darkmoon Tickets somewhere in Bob's Tavern. Find three of these tickets hidden within the minions in the Tavern and players can Discover a minion from their own Tavern Tier. This is a bit of a dice roll compared to some of the signifcant buffs that some of the Battlegrounds Heroes got in the last patch. But if nothing else, Silas should prove to be something different. He's available to anybody with Battlegrounds Perks starting tomorrow, while the full player base set to receive him on December 1.

The other big change in the 19.0 update involves Duels. This Thursday's patch will give Early Access to all players. On top of that, Duels will give players the first opportunity to try out Madness at the Darkmoon Faire cards, as they'll be added to the various loot buckets. While the new cards won't be available for your starter deck until Tuesday, Thursday will open the door to anyone looking to start off with cards from the Whispers of the Old Gods expansion.

Lastly, Arena is set to get a set rotation with the release of Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Starting on Tuesday, players can run through Arena with cards from the new expansion, the more recent Scholomance Academy, Ashes of Outland, Galakrond's Awakening, and Whispers of the Old Gods.

Hearthstone 19.0 will go live on Thursday and will also feature the new progression and reward system revealed back with the new expansion announcement. The full patch notes can be found on the Hearthstone website.