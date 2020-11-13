Black Friday 2020 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles & games
The Nintendo Switch is still a hot ticket item and Shacknews is here with the best deals you can find for Nintendo's console and top games this Black Friday.
While the talk of the gaming world this month has been the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch is still going stronger than ever. Black Friday 2020 will feature a significant number of deals for the Nintendo Switch hardware, games, and accessories. Shacknews takes a look at the best Black Friday 2020 deals for the Nintendo Switch.
Black Friday 2020 Nintendo Switch Deals
This year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle will look familiar to anybody who has followed Nintendo at this time of year. Nintendo is once again offering the Nintendo Switch bundle with the Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con and a full download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It is the same bundle offered in previous years, but now it comes with a little something extra. This year, it also comes with a 3 Month Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online. The full package will be available for $299.99.
Unlike previous years, this Switch bundle will not be exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It will be available for the full Thanksgiving week, starting on Sunday, November 22. For now, we know that GameStop will offer it as an in-store purchase only. If you're looking to make an online purchase, you can check out Best Buy. We'll be sure to update this space with more online retailer listings as they come in.
In terms of games and accessories, here's what users can find at various retailers during Black Friday week.
Best Buy
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (Originally $59.99)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (Originally $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $39.99 (Originally $59.99)
- Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee - $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu - $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $34.99 (originally $59.99)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $34.99 (originally $59.99)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $34.99 (originally $59.99)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $24.99 (originally $59.99)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $24.99 (originally $49.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $27.99 (originally $59.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (originally $39.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (originally $39.99)
- Nintendo Switch Controllers - 50% off select controllers
- SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I card - $59.99 (Originally $179.99)
GameStop
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee - $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu - $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- NBA 2K21 [DOORBUSTER] - $26.99 (originally $59.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection [DOORBUSTER] - $26.99 (originally $49.99)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Legacy Edition [DOORBUSTER] - $26.99 (originally $59.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [DOORBUSTER] - $26.99 (originally $59.99)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition - $19.99 (originally $29.99)
Target
We will update this space with Target deals as they arrive.
Walmart
We will update this space with Wal-Mart deals as they arrive.
Those are some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for 2020. We'll be sure to update this post as more deals arrive. Be sure to keep checking in with Shacknews for even more deals from all over the retail world. You can find all the latest information on the Shacknews Black Friday 2020 page.
Sandisk 400gb is $99.99 on bestbuys site.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sandisk-400gb-microsdxc-uhs-i-for-nintendo-switch/6425385.p?skuId=6425385