Black Friday GameStop deals 2020 - Switch, PS4, and Xbox One GameStop is lining up to offer some of the best gaming deals for Black Friday 2020. Here's some of what you can find.

The dawn of a new gaming generation is here and GameStop is doing its part to make more people a part of it with its Black Friday sale. While these sale days might help those looking to get the new hotness, it's also just as good for grabbing the hottest PS4 and Xbox One games, all of which will work for your new console via backwards compatibility. Shacknews takes a look at the best Black Friday GameStop deals for 2020.

Black Friday GameStop deals 2020

GameStop will offer various deals through the week of November 14-21, as well as the first half of Thanksgiving week from November 22-25. However, Black Friday is when the biggest deals will come out. The online sale will run starting on Wednesday, November 25 at 6PM PT. The in-store Black Friday sale will begin on Friday, November 27 at 7AM local time. Contactless pick-up and delivery options will be available.

PS5 & Xbox Series X

The biggest hot ticket items will be the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. While neither will be discounted, there will be a limited stock available during the GameStop Black Friday sale, just in case you weren't able to pre-order yours. They will only be available in-store. Each store will have a minimum of two consoles with a limit of one per customer.

If you pick up or already own a next-gen console, you'll also be interested in Watch Dogs Legion. The next-gen versions of Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox and PlayStation 5) will be available for $32.99, down from $59.99. Xbox Series X owners, you'll also have the option to grab Gears Tactics for $29.99 (50% off).

Xbox One

Xbox One owners can pick up the following games at a hefty discount. These are the Doorbusters.

Here are a handful of the other major Xbox One games of note that will all be on sale during GameStop's Black Friday sale.

In addition to the above listings, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Memberships will be available for $19.99 ($25 off). This deal is only valid for physical cards and will be available on Friday only.

PS4

PS4 owners can pick up the following games at a significant discount. These are the Doorbusters.

Here are some of the other major PS4 games of note that will all be on sale during GameStop's Black Friday sale.

In addition to the above games, PlayStation Plus 12-Month Memberships will be selling for $44.99 (25% off).

Nintendo Switch

GameStop will once again offer the Nintendo Switch bundle that features a full download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, this is the same bundle offered in previous years. (Be careful and double check, because this may be the original Switch model with the inferior battery life.) The difference is that this will also come with a 3 Month Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online. The $299.99 price tag is the same, so consider it a bonus. This will only be available in-store on Black Friday. Limit one per customer.

Switch owners can pick up the following games at a strong discount. These are the Doorbusters.

Here are a couple of other Nintendo Switch games of note that are on sale during GameStop's Black Friday sale.

In addition to the above deals, SanDisk Ultra microSDXC cards are on sale, in case you need some additional memory capacity. The 64GB card is available for $10.99 (45% off), while the 128GB is available for $18.99 (45% off).

Those are some of the best Black Friday GameStop deals for 2020. Be sure to keep checking in with Shacknews for even more deals from all over the retail world. You can find all the latest information on the Shacknews Black Friday 2020 page.