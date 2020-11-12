Bugsnax PC keybindings and controls
Learn the PC keybindings and the controller buttons for Bugsnax.
Bugsnax is here and players are ready to get in and catch some critters. Before diving in, it’s worth taking a moment to look over the Bugsnax PC keybindings and the controls, that way you’re not left scrabbling as you try to catch a Strabby (that would be very embarrassing).
Bugsnax PC keybindings & controls
Bellow you'll find a table complete with the action and the controls for Bugsnax. This includes PC keybindings as well as button inputs for PS5 controllers and Xbox One controllers (for those playing on PC with an Xbox controller).
|Action
|PS5
|Xbox
|PC
|General controls
|Move
|Left Thumbstick
|Left Thumbstick
|WASD
|Aim
|Right Thumbstick
|Right Thumbstick
|Mouse
|Pause Game
|Menu button
|Escape
|Jump
|Cross
|A
|Spacebar
|Crouch
|Circle
|B
|Ctrl
|Sprint
|Click Left Thumbstick
|Click Left Thumbstick
|Left Shift
|Interact
|Square
|X
|Left Click
|Interact - Secondary
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Pick Sauce
|Square
|X
|Left Click
|Navigate Menu
|D-pad
|D-pad
|WASD
|Confirm
|Cross
|A
|Enter / Spacebar
|Back / Cancel
|Circle
|B
|Escape
|General Tool controls
|Cycle Tools
|N/A
|N/A
|Scroll Wheel
|Select Tool
|Hold L1, highlight tool, release L1
|Hold LB, highlight tool, release LB
|1 - 6 keys or Q
|Destroy Tool
|Hold L1, highlight tool, R1
|Hold LB, highlight tool, RB
|E
|Retrieve Tool
|Square
|X
|Left Click
|SnaxScope controls
|Bring up Camera/Put Away
|Click right thumbstick
|Click right thumbstick
|F
|Zoom
|L1/R1
|LB/RB
|Scroll Wheel
|Take photo/Scan
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Snak Trap controls
|Deploy
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Activate (when deployed)
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Sauce Slinger controls
|Aim/Fire
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Change sauce
|Hold L1, then D-pad
|Hold LB, then D-pad
|Hold Q, then A/D or arrows
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Bug Net controls
|Catch Bugsnak
|Square
|X
|Left Click
|Journal controls
|Open Journal
|View Button
|Tab
|Journal Left/Right
|L1/R1
|LB/RB
|Q/E
|Snaktivator controls
|Confirm limb
|Cross
|A
|Left Click
|Buggy Ball controls
|Deploy
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Guide
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Lunchpad controls
|Deploy
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Change trajectory (once deployed)
|L2
|Left Trigger
|Right Click
|Launch
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Snakgrappler controls
|Launch
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
|Trip Shot controls
|Deploy
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Aim (once deployed)
|L2
|Left Trigger
|Right Click
|Fire
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Retract (once fired)
|R2
|Right Trigger
|Left Click
|Put Away
|Triangle
|Y
|Right Click
There you have it, all the PC keybindings and controls for PC, as well as those playing on controller. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Bugsnax page. This page will host everything you need to know about Young Horses latest, quirky title.
