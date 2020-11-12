New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Bugsnax PC keybindings and controls

Learn the PC keybindings and the controller buttons for Bugsnax.
Sam Chandler
1

Bugsnax is here and players are ready to get in and catch some critters. Before diving in, it’s worth taking a moment to look over the Bugsnax PC keybindings and the controls, that way you’re not left scrabbling as you try to catch a Strabby (that would be very embarrassing).

Bugsnax PC keybindings & controls

Bellow you'll find a table complete with the action and the controls for Bugsnax. This includes PC keybindings as well as button inputs for PS5 controllers and Xbox One controllers (for those playing on PC with an Xbox controller).

Action PS5 Xbox PC
General controls
Move Left Thumbstick Left Thumbstick WASD
Aim Right Thumbstick Right Thumbstick Mouse
Pause Game Menu button Escape
Jump Cross A Spacebar
Crouch Circle B Ctrl
Sprint Click Left Thumbstick Click Left Thumbstick Left Shift
Interact Square X Left Click
Interact - Secondary Triangle Y Right Click
Pick Sauce Square X Left Click
Navigate Menu D-pad D-pad WASD
Confirm Cross A Enter / Spacebar
Back / Cancel Circle B Escape
General Tool controls
Cycle Tools N/A N/A Scroll Wheel
Select Tool Hold L1, highlight tool, release L1 Hold LB, highlight tool, release LB 1 - 6 keys or Q
Destroy Tool Hold L1, highlight tool, R1 Hold LB, highlight tool, RB E
Retrieve Tool Square X Left Click
SnaxScope controls
Bring up Camera/Put Away Click right thumbstick Click right thumbstick F
Zoom L1/R1 LB/RB Scroll Wheel
Take photo/Scan R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Snak Trap controls
Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click
Activate (when deployed) R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Sauce Slinger controls
Aim/Fire R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Change sauce Hold L1, then D-pad Hold LB, then D-pad Hold Q, then A/D or arrows
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click
Bug Net controls
Catch Bugsnak Square X Left Click
Journal controls
Open Journal View Button Tab
Journal Left/Right L1/R1 LB/RB Q/E
Snaktivator controls
Confirm limb Cross A Left Click
Buggy Ball controls
Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Guide R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click
Lunchpad controls
Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Change trajectory (once deployed) L2 Left Trigger Right Click
Launch R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click
Snakgrappler controls
Launch R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click
Trip Shot controls
Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Aim (once deployed) L2 Left Trigger Right Click
Fire R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Retract (once fired) R2 Right Trigger Left Click
Put Away Triangle Y Right Click

There you have it, all the PC keybindings and controls for PC, as well as those playing on controller. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Bugsnax page. This page will host everything you need to know about Young Horses latest, quirky title.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola