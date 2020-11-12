Bugsnax PC keybindings and controls Learn the PC keybindings and the controller buttons for Bugsnax.

Bugsnax is here and players are ready to get in and catch some critters. Before diving in, it’s worth taking a moment to look over the Bugsnax PC keybindings and the controls, that way you’re not left scrabbling as you try to catch a Strabby (that would be very embarrassing).

Bugsnax PC keybindings & controls

Bellow you'll find a table complete with the action and the controls for Bugsnax. This includes PC keybindings as well as button inputs for PS5 controllers and Xbox One controllers (for those playing on PC with an Xbox controller).

Action PS5 Xbox PC General controls Move Left Thumbstick Left Thumbstick WASD Aim Right Thumbstick Right Thumbstick Mouse Pause Game Menu button Escape Jump Cross A Spacebar Crouch Circle B Ctrl Sprint Click Left Thumbstick Click Left Thumbstick Left Shift Interact Square X Left Click Interact - Secondary Triangle Y Right Click Pick Sauce Square X Left Click Navigate Menu D-pad D-pad WASD Confirm Cross A Enter / Spacebar Back / Cancel Circle B Escape General Tool controls Cycle Tools N/A N/A Scroll Wheel Select Tool Hold L1, highlight tool, release L1 Hold LB, highlight tool, release LB 1 - 6 keys or Q Destroy Tool Hold L1, highlight tool, R1 Hold LB, highlight tool, RB E Retrieve Tool Square X Left Click SnaxScope controls Bring up Camera/Put Away Click right thumbstick Click right thumbstick F Zoom L1/R1 LB/RB Scroll Wheel Take photo/Scan R2 Right Trigger Left Click Snak Trap controls Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click Put Away Triangle Y Right Click Activate (when deployed) R2 Right Trigger Left Click Sauce Slinger controls Aim/Fire R2 Right Trigger Left Click Change sauce Hold L1, then D-pad Hold LB, then D-pad Hold Q, then A/D or arrows Put Away Triangle Y Right Click Bug Net controls Catch Bugsnak Square X Left Click Journal controls Open Journal View Button Tab Journal Left/Right L1/R1 LB/RB Q/E Snaktivator controls Confirm limb Cross A Left Click Buggy Ball controls Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click Guide R2 Right Trigger Left Click Put Away Triangle Y Right Click Lunchpad controls Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click Change trajectory (once deployed) L2 Left Trigger Right Click Launch R2 Right Trigger Left Click Put Away Triangle Y Right Click Snakgrappler controls Launch R2 Right Trigger Left Click Put Away Triangle Y Right Click Trip Shot controls Deploy R2 Right Trigger Left Click Aim (once deployed) L2 Left Trigger Right Click Fire R2 Right Trigger Left Click Retract (once fired) R2 Right Trigger Left Click Put Away Triangle Y Right Click

There you have it, all the PC keybindings and controls for PC, as well as those playing on controller. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Bugsnax page. This page will host everything you need to know about Young Horses latest, quirky title.