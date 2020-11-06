New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Black Friday Target deals 2020 - Gaming, PC, TVs & more

Check out some of the best sales and discounts that Target has for Black Friday 2020.
Sam Chandler
1

Black Friday is upon us and it looks like Target is raring to go with plenty of hot deals for 2020. Whether you’re looking to pick up a cheap last-gen console, some extra games for the current-gen consoles, or even a new TV or other such product, there’s bound to be something that tickles your fancy. Here are some of the best deals, sales, and discounts we’ve spotted at Target.

Black Friday Target deals 2020

Things are looking a little different at Target for this year's Black Friday deals. The company has stated it will be revealing deals on a weekly basis, which means there are three week's worth of new deals still be be announced. Because of this, the following Target Black Friday guide will be updated over time as more discounts step into the light. 

TVs

With the next generation of consoles upon us, it’s not a bad idea to start looking at getting a new TV. What better time to do that than Black Friday? Target has quite a few great deals on TVs of various sizes, but here are a couple of options from LG and Samsung.

Xbox One

Target has yet to reveal its Xbox One deals.

PS4

Target has yet to reveal its PlayStation 4 deals.

Nintendo Switch

Target has yet to reveal its Nintendo Switch deals.

PC

Target has yet to reveal its PC deals.

Those are some of the best Black Friday Target deals for 2020. Keep in mind that this guide will continue to update as Target unveils more of the deals and discounts it has planned in the lead up to the big day. Check back with Shacknews for even more deals from the stores you know and love. You can find all the pertinent information on the Shacknews Black Friday 2020 page.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

