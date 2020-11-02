Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition interview: Continuing the legacy

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive age was one of the best video game releases of 2018. Ushering in a new chapter for the long-running franchise, DQ11 is regarded as one of the best entries in the series to date. Now, Square Enix is bringing Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, adding a crop of new content and features to the already packed JRPG. We spoke with Masato Yagi (Director) and Hokuto Okamoto (Producer) about the upcoming release.

Dragon Quest 11 S - Definitive Edition adds Retro Mode, which lets players switch to the classic 16-bit 2D art from the older Dragon Quest games. How difficult was it to convert new locations, enemies, and characters over to the classic art style?

Masato Yagi: It was difficult doing all the concept testing and setting down the ground rules for how to depict different things. For example, how to use pixel sprites to depict uniquely 3D elements, like curved staircases, and how many colors to use to keep that distinctive Dragon Quest look etc. That took the most time.

Dragon Quest 11 S will be the first Dragon Quest game to release on an Xbox console. Is there hope to bring future Dragon Quest titles to the Xbox?

Hokuto Okamoto: We would like to work proactively so that as many people as possible can play Dragon Quest games going forward.

What were some of the biggest priorities and goals when working on Dragon Quest 11 S - Definitive Edition?

Yagi: It was making DRAGON QUEST 11 S a game that could be enjoyed by those who had already played the PS4 or 3DS versions of the game, as well as those playing the game for the first time with 11 S, and also newcomers for whom it will be their first time playing the Dragon Quest series.

There are several quality of life improvements in Dragon Quest 11 S, which additions do you think were most necessary to improve the player experience?

Yagi: I think that they are all important elements, but if I have to pick then I would say in terms of making play more convenient it is the ability to switch battle speed, being able to call up the horse, and using the forge anywhere. On top of that, I also think that the photo mode was essential from the perspective of improving the player experience. Being able to preserve your memories of adventuring alongside your comrades in photographs is a really valuable feature.

Do you view the success of DQ11 as breathing new life into the franchise or do you feel that it’s always been on a steady path? How does the success of DQ11 make you feel?

Okamoto: We have heard from players who first experienced the Dragon Quest series with this game, and definitely feel that we have gained some new fans from it. We have taken on board all the fans’ opinions after playing the game and feel we have to do our best to not disappoint those who enjoyed DRAGON QUEST 11 in the next game.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 4. This will be the first Dragon Quest game to release on Xbox and will be available on Game Pass. For more, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Dragon Quest.