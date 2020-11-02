Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition interview: Continuing the legacy

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive age was one of the best video game releases of 2018. Ushering in a new chapter for the long-running franchise, DQ11 is regarded as one of the best entries in the series to date. Now, Square Enix is bringing Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, adding a crop of new content and features to the already packed JRPG. We spoke with Masato Yagi (Director) and Hokuto Okamoto (Producer) about the upcoming release.
Dragon Quest 11 S - Definitive Edition adds Retro Mode, which lets players switch to the classic 16-bit 2D art from the older Dragon Quest games. How difficult was it to convert new locations, enemies, and characters over to the classic art style?
Dragon Quest 11 S will be the first Dragon Quest game to release on an Xbox console. Is there hope to bring future Dragon Quest titles to the Xbox?
What were some of the biggest priorities and goals when working on Dragon Quest 11 S - Definitive Edition?
There are several quality of life improvements in Dragon Quest 11 S, which additions do you think were most necessary to improve the player experience?
Do you view the success of DQ11 as breathing new life into the franchise or do you feel that it’s always been on a steady path? How does the success of DQ11 make you feel?
Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 4. This will be the first Dragon Quest game to release on Xbox and will be available on Game Pass. For more, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Dragon Quest.
