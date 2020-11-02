Shackstream: Indie-licious bends the world through the magic of maps in Carto

There’s something fantastic about the design and conveyance of information in maps. Every map you’ve ever seen in a video game was painstakingly crafted to let you know where to go or help you discover it for yourself. In today’s Indie-licious, we celebrate and engage in the beauty and fun of a good map with Carto!

Carto comes to us from developer Sunhead Games and publisher Humble Games. Having launched on October 27, 2020, it’s available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through Steam and the Humble Store. Carto tells the story of a young girl who was separated from her Granny during an intense storm. With magical powers of cartography that allow the girl to map the world and also move and shift it to her will, Carto sets off to find her family and help others that are also lost along the way in a puzzle-heavy mapping adventure.

You can see us unravel Carto on Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, we look at the latest and most interesting indie games. You can also catch the stream live below.

The wilds demand a good map to help us get by, and Indie-licious is more than happy to oblige. Tune in and check out Carto as we go live soon!