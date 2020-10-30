New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Keybindings and controls - Watch Dogs: Legion

Here's a look at all the keybindings and controls you need to know in Watch Dogs: Legion.
Sam Chandler and Josh Hawkins
1

Learning the controls to a new game can be fun, but it can also be frustrating, especially when you’re fighting off enemies and learning various game mechanics at the same time. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about that too much in Watch Dogs: Legion, as we’ve broken down all the controls and keybindings below.

Keybindings and controls - Watch Dogs: Legion

Keybindings and controls - Watch Dogs: Legion
A brief look at some of the controls for Watch Dogs: Legion when using a PlayStation controller.

There is a myriad of controls to get the hang of in Watch Dogs: Legion, which is why we’ve put this guide together. To help make navigation easier, you will find each of the control sections broken down below based on keyboard and mouse, controller, and even by category.

PC keybindings

First, let's take a look at the PC keybindings for Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Walk Alt
Sprint Shift
Climb/Vault Spacebar
Crouch C
Cover Control
Dodge Space
Melee Strike Left Mouse Button
Melee/Takedown F
Interact/Grab/Enter Vehicle E
Aim Right Mouse Button
Fire (While Aiming) Left Mouse Button
Reload R
Primary Weapon 1
Secondary Weapon 2
Holster Weapon T
Weapon Wheel X
Use/Recall Gadget 3
Quick Throw G
Next Gadget Scroll MMB Up
Previous Gadget Scroll MMB Down
Ability 1 4
Ability 2 5
Ability 3 6
Emote Menu Z
Emote 1 F3
Emote 2 F4
Emote 3 F5
Emote 4 F6
Emote 5 F7
Emote 6 F8
Show Controls F1
Scan V
Hack Lock-On Middle Mouse Button
Quick Hack Q
Save to Recruits (When Locked On) Q
Target Hack 1 R
Target Hack 2 F
Target Hack 3 C
Target Hack 4 Spacebar
Map M
Smartphone Tab
Tech U
Team Menu P
Camera 9
Mission Log J
Store App =
Data Drive I
Photo Gallery 0
Voice Chat Y
Photo Mode F2
Skip Dialogue Enter
Pause Menu (Secondary) F10
Text Chat (Secondary) ]
Quick Chat [
Social Menu O
Pause Menu/Back Escape

Driving is a big part of getting around the world in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's take a look at the controls players need to know to drive like a professional.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Accelerate W
Brake S
Steer Left A
Steer Right D
Handbrake Spacebar
Exit Vehicle E
Wheelie/Stopie Alt
Aim Right Mouse Button
Shoot Left Mouse Button
Reload R
Primary Weapon 1
Secondary Weapon 2
Holster Weapon T
Weapon Wheel X
Use/Recall Gadget 3
Next Gadget Scroll MMB Up
Previous Gadget Scroll MMB Down
Ability 1 4
Ability 2 5
Ability 3 6
Look Back F
Toggle Autodrive Z
Lights/Horns H
Toggle Mute /
Next Song .
Previous Song ,
Show Controls F1

You're going to be using drones quite a bit in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's break down the controls you need to know to take photos and move around the rooftops of the city undetected.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Fly Forward W
Fly Backward S
Fly Left A
Fly Right D
Ascend Spacebar
Descend Control
Ability/Fire Left Mouse Button
Reload R
Ability/Weapon 1 1
Ability/Weapon 2 2
Spotlights H
Take Photo F
Toggle Camera Z
Arm Trap G
Show Controls F1
Scroll Up Scroll MMB Up
Scroll Down Scroll MMB Down

The Spiderbot is an important item in Watch Dogs: Legion and knowing how to use this little device effectively will be key to your success at bringing Albion down.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Jump Spacebar
Speed Boost Shift
Takedown F
Switch Mode Right Mouse Button
Fire/Special Ability Left Mouse Button
Interact E
Walk Alt
Special Ability 3

Here's a list of miscellaneous controls you'll want to know for Watch Dogs: Legion, too.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Miscellaneous PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Reload (Turret) R
Fire/Special Ability (Turret) Left Mouse Button
Aim (Turret) Right Mouse Button
Show Controls F1
Zoom In (Camera) Scroll MMB Up
Zoom Out (Camera) Scroll MMB Down
Attract (Camera) F
Take Photo (Photo Camera) C
Lower Crane Control
Raise Crane Spacebar
Move Crane Forward W
Move Crane Backward S
Move Crane Left A
Move Crane Right D
Honk Crane Horn H
Start Game (Kick-Up) Spacebar
Tutorials (Kick-Up) T
Head Kick (Kick-Up) Spacebar
Left Knee (Kick-Up) S
Right Knee (Kick-Up) K
Left Foot (Kick-Up) A
Right Foot (Kick-Up) L

PlayStation and Xbox controls

Now that we've gone over the PC keybindings, let's take a look at the PlayStation and Xbox controls for Watch Dogs: Legion. For now, we've broken this section down into images from the game itself. Here's a look at the PlayStation controls. 

Get used to the controls you'll be using throughout your on foot adventures with this handy table detailing the PlayStation and Xbox controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Crouch Click left stick Click left stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Aim L2 LT
Sprint R2 RT
Shoot R2 when L2 is held RT when LT is held
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
Weapon wheel D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right
Melee Mode D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time/Emote Menu/Last Emote D-pad Left D-pad Left
Interact/Grab/Reload Triangle Y
Cancel Projectile/Cover Circle B
Parkour Cross A
Strike/Takedown Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

Become a pro at driving by getting used to these driving controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Honk Click left stick Click left stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Brake/Reverse L2 LT
Accelerate R2 RT
HackLock/Fire L1 LB
Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
Weapon wheel D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right
Melee Mode D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time/Radio Controls D-pad Left D-pad Left
Exit Vehicle Triangle Y
Handbrake/Cancel Projectile Circle B
Autodrive Cross A
Look Back Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

Learn the best way to control drones and other flying tech in Watch Dogs: Legion with these detailed controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Descend L2 LT
Ascend R2 RT
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Drone Ability & Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
Toggle weapon D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right
Enter/Exit First Person D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left
Drone Ability Reload Triangle Y
Leave/Callback Circle B
Take Photo Cross A
Arm Trap Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

Turrets are scattered around London. Knowing how to control them could be the difference between life and death while out on a mission.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Turret Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Aim L2 LT
Fire R2 RT
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right
N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left
N/A Triangle Y
Leave/Callback Circle B
N/A Cross A
Reload Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

Here's a complete breakdown of all the camera controls that you'll want to be aware of when playing Legion on consoles.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Camera Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Zoom Out L2 LT
Zoom In R2 RT
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Attract & Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right
N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left
N/A Triangle Y
Leave/Callback Circle B
Wheel: Take photo Cross A
N/A Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

With multiple cranes throughout the city, learning how to control them will allow you to reach places you might not have been able to go before.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Crane Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Honk Click left stick Click left stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Reverse L2 LT
Accelerate R2 RT
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right
N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left
N/A Triangle Y
Leave/Callback Circle B
Lower Basket Cross A
Rise Bascket Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

As one of the most useful items in your arsenal, knowing and understanding the controls for the Spiderbot will be essential to success in almost any mission you come across.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Move Left Stick Left Stick
Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick
Scan Click right stick Click right stick
Turret Mode L2 LT
Speedboost/Fire R2 RT
HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB
Special Ability & Profile Save R1 RB
AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up
Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right
N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down
Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left
Interact Triangle Y
Leave/Callback Circle B
Jump Cross A
Takedown Square X
Target Hack 1 Triangle Y
Target Hack 2 Square X
Target Hack 3 Cross A
Target Hack 4 Circle B

Kick-Up is a fun little game that you can play and unlock rewards. Basically, players will need to kick a ball and keep it in the air. Here's a look at those controls for you.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Kick-Up Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
N/A Left Stick Left Stick
N/A Right Stick Right Stick
N/A Click left stick Click left stick
N/A Click right stick Click right stick
Right Foot L2 LT
Left Foot R2 RT
Right Knee L1 LB
Left Knee R1 RB
N/A Touchpad View button
Pause Menu Options Menu button
N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up
N/A D-pad Right D-pad Right
N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down
N/A D-pad Left D-pad Left
Tutorials Triangle Y
Exit Football Circle B
Head Kick/Start Cross A
N/A Square X

Navigating the menu can be tricky at times. Luckily, these controls break it all down.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Menu/Text Chat Controls
Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls
Menu Navigation/Chat: Navigate Left Stick Left Stick
Scroll/Rotate Right Stick Right Stick
Light Photo/Quick Messagess Click left stick Click left stick
Sort/SelectPhoto Click right stick Click right stick
Zoom Out/Chat: Scroll Up L2 LT
Zoom In/Chat: Scroll Down R2 RT
Switch Tab Left/Chat: Switch Tab Left L1 LB
Switch Tab Right/Chat: Switch Tab Right R1 RB
AR-Device/Chat: Not Used Touchpad View button
Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button
Up/Chat: Up D-pad Up D-pad Up
Right/Chat: Right D-pad Right D-pad Right
Down/Chat: Down D-pad Down D-pad Down
Left/Chat: Left D-pad Left D-pad Left
Details/Report/Chat: Emoji Triangle Y
Back/Chat: Back Circle B
Select/Purchase/Type/Chat: Start Type/Select Cross A
Menu action 1/Chat: Quick Chat Square X

Now that you have a better grasp of the keybindings and controls in Watch Dogs: Legion, get out there and start gathering more Tech Points. You can also head back over to our main Watch Dogs: Legion guide, where you’ll find a ton of useful information and content.

Together Sam Chandler and Josh Hawkins make up two of the three guide writers on staff here at Shacknews. They are an unstoppable force waging war on SEO.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola