Keybindings and controls - Watch Dogs: Legion Here's a look at all the keybindings and controls you need to know in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Learning the controls to a new game can be fun, but it can also be frustrating, especially when you’re fighting off enemies and learning various game mechanics at the same time. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about that too much in Watch Dogs: Legion, as we’ve broken down all the controls and keybindings below.

A brief look at some of the controls for Watch Dogs: Legion when using a PlayStation controller.

There is a myriad of controls to get the hang of in Watch Dogs: Legion, which is why we’ve put this guide together. To help make navigation easier, you will find each of the control sections broken down below based on keyboard and mouse, controller, and even by category.

PC keybindings

First, let's take a look at the PC keybindings for Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Walk Alt Sprint Shift Climb/Vault Spacebar Crouch C Cover Control Dodge Space Melee Strike Left Mouse Button Melee/Takedown F Interact/Grab/Enter Vehicle E Aim Right Mouse Button Fire (While Aiming) Left Mouse Button Reload R Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Holster Weapon T Weapon Wheel X Use/Recall Gadget 3 Quick Throw G Next Gadget Scroll MMB Up Previous Gadget Scroll MMB Down Ability 1 4 Ability 2 5 Ability 3 6 Emote Menu Z Emote 1 F3 Emote 2 F4 Emote 3 F5 Emote 4 F6 Emote 5 F7 Emote 6 F8 Show Controls F1 Scan V Hack Lock-On Middle Mouse Button Quick Hack Q Save to Recruits (When Locked On) Q Target Hack 1 R Target Hack 2 F Target Hack 3 C Target Hack 4 Spacebar Map M Smartphone Tab Tech U Team Menu P Camera 9 Mission Log J Store App = Data Drive I Photo Gallery 0 Voice Chat Y Photo Mode F2 Skip Dialogue Enter Pause Menu (Secondary) F10 Text Chat (Secondary) ] Quick Chat [ Social Menu O Pause Menu/Back Escape

Driving is a big part of getting around the world in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's take a look at the controls players need to know to drive like a professional.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Accelerate W Brake S Steer Left A Steer Right D Handbrake Spacebar Exit Vehicle E Wheelie/Stopie Alt Aim Right Mouse Button Shoot Left Mouse Button Reload R Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Holster Weapon T Weapon Wheel X Use/Recall Gadget 3 Next Gadget Scroll MMB Up Previous Gadget Scroll MMB Down Ability 1 4 Ability 2 5 Ability 3 6 Look Back F Toggle Autodrive Z Lights/Horns H Toggle Mute / Next Song . Previous Song , Show Controls F1

You're going to be using drones quite a bit in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's break down the controls you need to know to take photos and move around the rooftops of the city undetected.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Fly Forward W Fly Backward S Fly Left A Fly Right D Ascend Spacebar Descend Control Ability/Fire Left Mouse Button Reload R Ability/Weapon 1 1 Ability/Weapon 2 2 Spotlights H Take Photo F Toggle Camera Z Arm Trap G Show Controls F1 Scroll Up Scroll MMB Up Scroll Down Scroll MMB Down

The Spiderbot is an important item in Watch Dogs: Legion and knowing how to use this little device effectively will be key to your success at bringing Albion down.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Jump Spacebar Speed Boost Shift Takedown F Switch Mode Right Mouse Button Fire/Special Ability Left Mouse Button Interact E Walk Alt Special Ability 3

Here's a list of miscellaneous controls you'll want to know for Watch Dogs: Legion, too.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Miscellaneous PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Reload (Turret) R Fire/Special Ability (Turret) Left Mouse Button Aim (Turret) Right Mouse Button Show Controls F1 Zoom In (Camera) Scroll MMB Up Zoom Out (Camera) Scroll MMB Down Attract (Camera) F Take Photo (Photo Camera) C Lower Crane Control Raise Crane Spacebar Move Crane Forward W Move Crane Backward S Move Crane Left A Move Crane Right D Honk Crane Horn H Start Game (Kick-Up) Spacebar Tutorials (Kick-Up) T Head Kick (Kick-Up) Spacebar Left Knee (Kick-Up) S Right Knee (Kick-Up) K Left Foot (Kick-Up) A Right Foot (Kick-Up) L

PlayStation and Xbox controls

Now that we've gone over the PC keybindings, let's take a look at the PlayStation and Xbox controls for Watch Dogs: Legion. For now, we've broken this section down into images from the game itself. Here's a look at the PlayStation controls.

Get used to the controls you'll be using throughout your on foot adventures with this handy table detailing the PlayStation and Xbox controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Crouch Click left stick Click left stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Aim L2 LT Sprint R2 RT Shoot R2 when L2 is held RT when LT is held HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button Weapon wheel D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right Melee Mode D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time/Emote Menu/Last Emote D-pad Left D-pad Left Interact/Grab/Reload Triangle Y Cancel Projectile/Cover Circle B Parkour Cross A Strike/Takedown Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

Become a pro at driving by getting used to these driving controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Honk Click left stick Click left stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Brake/Reverse L2 LT Accelerate R2 RT HackLock/Fire L1 LB Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button Weapon wheel D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right Melee Mode D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time/Radio Controls D-pad Left D-pad Left Exit Vehicle Triangle Y Handbrake/Cancel Projectile Circle B Autodrive Cross A Look Back Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

Learn the best way to control drones and other flying tech in Watch Dogs: Legion with these detailed controls.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Descend L2 LT Ascend R2 RT HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Drone Ability & Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button Toggle weapon D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right Enter/Exit First Person D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left Drone Ability Reload Triangle Y Leave/Callback Circle B Take Photo Cross A Arm Trap Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

Turrets are scattered around London. Knowing how to control them could be the difference between life and death while out on a mission.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Turret Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Aim L2 LT Fire R2 RT HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left N/A Triangle Y Leave/Callback Circle B N/A Cross A Reload Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

Here's a complete breakdown of all the camera controls that you'll want to be aware of when playing Legion on consoles.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Camera Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Zoom Out L2 LT Zoom In R2 RT HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Attract & Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left N/A Triangle Y Leave/Callback Circle B Wheel: Take photo Cross A N/A Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

With multiple cranes throughout the city, learning how to control them will allow you to reach places you might not have been able to go before.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Crane Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Honk Click left stick Click left stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Reverse L2 LT Accelerate R2 RT HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls/Gadgets D-pad Right D-pad Right N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left N/A Triangle Y Leave/Callback Circle B Lower Basket Cross A Rise Bascket Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

As one of the most useful items in your arsenal, knowing and understanding the controls for the Spiderbot will be essential to success in almost any mission you come across.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Move Left Stick Left Stick Camera/Switch Target Right Stick Right Stick Scan Click right stick Click right stick Turret Mode L2 LT Speedboost/Fire R2 RT HackLock/QuickHack L1 LB Special Ability & Profile Save R1 RB AR-Device/Map Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up Show Controls D-pad Right D-pad Right N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down Skip Time D-pad Left D-pad Left Interact Triangle Y Leave/Callback Circle B Jump Cross A Takedown Square X Target Hack 1 Triangle Y Target Hack 2 Square X Target Hack 3 Cross A Target Hack 4 Circle B

Kick-Up is a fun little game that you can play and unlock rewards. Basically, players will need to kick a ball and keep it in the air. Here's a look at those controls for you.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Kick-Up Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls N/A Left Stick Left Stick N/A Right Stick Right Stick N/A Click left stick Click left stick N/A Click right stick Click right stick Right Foot L2 LT Left Foot R2 RT Right Knee L1 LB Left Knee R1 RB N/A Touchpad View button Pause Menu Options Menu button N/A D-pad Up D-pad Up N/A D-pad Right D-pad Right N/A D-pad Down D-pad Down N/A D-pad Left D-pad Left Tutorials Triangle Y Exit Football Circle B Head Kick/Start Cross A N/A Square X

Navigating the menu can be tricky at times. Luckily, these controls break it all down.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Menu/Text Chat Controls Action PlayStation controls Xbox controls Menu Navigation/Chat: Navigate Left Stick Left Stick Scroll/Rotate Right Stick Right Stick Light Photo/Quick Messagess Click left stick Click left stick Sort/SelectPhoto Click right stick Click right stick Zoom Out/Chat: Scroll Up L2 LT Zoom In/Chat: Scroll Down R2 RT Switch Tab Left/Chat: Switch Tab Left L1 LB Switch Tab Right/Chat: Switch Tab Right R1 RB AR-Device/Chat: Not Used Touchpad View button Pause Menu/Open Text Chat Options Menu button Up/Chat: Up D-pad Up D-pad Up Right/Chat: Right D-pad Right D-pad Right Down/Chat: Down D-pad Down D-pad Down Left/Chat: Left D-pad Left D-pad Left Details/Report/Chat: Emoji Triangle Y Back/Chat: Back Circle B Select/Purchase/Type/Chat: Start Type/Select Cross A Menu action 1/Chat: Quick Chat Square X

Now that you have a better grasp of the keybindings and controls in Watch Dogs: Legion, get out there and start gathering more Tech Points.