Keybindings and controls - Watch Dogs: Legion
Here's a look at all the keybindings and controls you need to know in Watch Dogs: Legion.
Learning the controls to a new game can be fun, but it can also be frustrating, especially when you’re fighting off enemies and learning various game mechanics at the same time. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about that too much in Watch Dogs: Legion, as we’ve broken down all the controls and keybindings below.
There is a myriad of controls to get the hang of in Watch Dogs: Legion, which is why we’ve put this guide together. To help make navigation easier, you will find each of the control sections broken down below based on keyboard and mouse, controller, and even by category.
PC keybindings
First, let's take a look at the PC keybindings for Watch Dogs: Legion.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Walk
|Alt
|Sprint
|Shift
|Climb/Vault
|Spacebar
|Crouch
|C
|Cover
|Control
|Dodge
|Space
|Melee Strike
|Left Mouse Button
|Melee/Takedown
|F
|Interact/Grab/Enter Vehicle
|E
|Aim
|Right Mouse Button
|Fire (While Aiming)
|Left Mouse Button
|Reload
|R
|Primary Weapon
|1
|Secondary Weapon
|2
|Holster Weapon
|T
|Weapon Wheel
|X
|Use/Recall Gadget
|3
|Quick Throw
|G
|Next Gadget
|Scroll MMB Up
|Previous Gadget
|Scroll MMB Down
|Ability 1
|4
|Ability 2
|5
|Ability 3
|6
|Emote Menu
|Z
|Emote 1
|F3
|Emote 2
|F4
|Emote 3
|F5
|Emote 4
|F6
|Emote 5
|F7
|Emote 6
|F8
|Show Controls
|F1
|Scan
|V
|Hack Lock-On
|Middle Mouse Button
|Quick Hack
|Q
|Save to Recruits (When Locked On)
|Q
|Target Hack 1
|R
|Target Hack 2
|F
|Target Hack 3
|C
|Target Hack 4
|Spacebar
|Map
|M
|Smartphone
|Tab
|Tech
|U
|Team Menu
|P
|Camera
|9
|Mission Log
|J
|Store App
|=
|Data Drive
|I
|Photo Gallery
|0
|Voice Chat
|Y
|Photo Mode
|F2
|Skip Dialogue
|Enter
|Pause Menu (Secondary)
|F10
|Text Chat (Secondary)
|]
|Quick Chat
|[
|Social Menu
|O
|Pause Menu/Back
|Escape
Driving is a big part of getting around the world in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's take a look at the controls players need to know to drive like a professional.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Accelerate
|W
|Brake
|S
|Steer Left
|A
|Steer Right
|D
|Handbrake
|Spacebar
|Exit Vehicle
|E
|Wheelie/Stopie
|Alt
|Aim
|Right Mouse Button
|Shoot
|Left Mouse Button
|Reload
|R
|Primary Weapon
|1
|Secondary Weapon
|2
|Holster Weapon
|T
|Weapon Wheel
|X
|Use/Recall Gadget
|3
|Next Gadget
|Scroll MMB Up
|Previous Gadget
|Scroll MMB Down
|Ability 1
|4
|Ability 2
|5
|Ability 3
|6
|Look Back
|F
|Toggle Autodrive
|Z
|Lights/Horns
|H
|Toggle Mute
|/
|Next Song
|.
|Previous Song
|,
|Show Controls
|F1
You're going to be using drones quite a bit in Watch Dogs: Legion, so let's break down the controls you need to know to take photos and move around the rooftops of the city undetected.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Fly Forward
|W
|Fly Backward
|S
|Fly Left
|A
|Fly Right
|D
|Ascend
|Spacebar
|Descend
|Control
|Ability/Fire
|Left Mouse Button
|Reload
|R
|Ability/Weapon 1
|1
|Ability/Weapon 2
|2
|Spotlights
|H
|Take Photo
|F
|Toggle Camera
|Z
|Arm Trap
|G
|Show Controls
|F1
|Scroll Up
|Scroll MMB Up
|Scroll Down
|Scroll MMB Down
The Spiderbot is an important item in Watch Dogs: Legion and knowing how to use this little device effectively will be key to your success at bringing Albion down.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Jump
|Spacebar
|Speed Boost
|Shift
|Takedown
|F
|Switch Mode
|Right Mouse Button
|Fire/Special Ability
|Left Mouse Button
|Interact
|E
|Walk
|Alt
|Special Ability
|3
Here's a list of miscellaneous controls you'll want to know for Watch Dogs: Legion, too.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Miscellaneous PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Reload (Turret)
|R
|Fire/Special Ability (Turret)
|Left Mouse Button
|Aim (Turret)
|Right Mouse Button
|Show Controls
|F1
|Zoom In (Camera)
|Scroll MMB Up
|Zoom Out (Camera)
|Scroll MMB Down
|Attract (Camera)
|F
|Take Photo (Photo Camera)
|C
|Lower Crane
|Control
|Raise Crane
|Spacebar
|Move Crane Forward
|W
|Move Crane Backward
|S
|Move Crane Left
|A
|Move Crane Right
|D
|Honk Crane Horn
|H
|Start Game (Kick-Up)
|Spacebar
|Tutorials (Kick-Up)
|T
|Head Kick (Kick-Up)
|Spacebar
|Left Knee (Kick-Up)
|S
|Right Knee (Kick-Up)
|K
|Left Foot (Kick-Up)
|A
|Right Foot (Kick-Up)
|L
PlayStation and Xbox controls
Now that we've gone over the PC keybindings, let's take a look at the PlayStation and Xbox controls for Watch Dogs: Legion. For now, we've broken this section down into images from the game itself. Here's a look at the PlayStation controls.
Get used to the controls you'll be using throughout your on foot adventures with this handy table detailing the PlayStation and Xbox controls.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - On Foot Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Crouch
|Click left stick
|Click left stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Aim
|L2
|LT
|Sprint
|R2
|RT
|Shoot
|R2 when L2 is held
|RT when LT is held
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|Weapon wheel
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls/Gadgets
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|Melee Mode
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time/Emote Menu/Last Emote
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Interact/Grab/Reload
|Triangle
|Y
|Cancel Projectile/Cover
|Circle
|B
|Parkour
|Cross
|A
|Strike/Takedown
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
Become a pro at driving by getting used to these driving controls.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Driving Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Honk
|Click left stick
|Click left stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Brake/Reverse
|L2
|LT
|Accelerate
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/Fire
|L1
|LB
|Use/Recall Gadget & Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|Weapon wheel
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls/Gadgets
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|Melee Mode
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time/Radio Controls
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Exit Vehicle
|Triangle
|Y
|Handbrake/Cancel Projectile
|Circle
|B
|Autodrive
|Cross
|A
|Look Back
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
Learn the best way to control drones and other flying tech in Watch Dogs: Legion with these detailed controls.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Drone Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Descend
|L2
|LT
|Ascend
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Drone Ability & Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|Toggle weapon
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|Enter/Exit First Person
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Drone Ability Reload
|Triangle
|Y
|Leave/Callback
|Circle
|B
|Take Photo
|Cross
|A
|Arm Trap
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
Turrets are scattered around London. Knowing how to control them could be the difference between life and death while out on a mission.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Turret Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Aim
|L2
|LT
|Fire
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|N/A
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|N/A
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|N/A
|Triangle
|Y
|Leave/Callback
|Circle
|B
|N/A
|Cross
|A
|Reload
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
Here's a complete breakdown of all the camera controls that you'll want to be aware of when playing Legion on consoles.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Camera Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Zoom Out
|L2
|LT
|Zoom In
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Attract & Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|N/A
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|N/A
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|N/A
|Triangle
|Y
|Leave/Callback
|Circle
|B
|Wheel: Take photo
|Cross
|A
|N/A
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
With multiple cranes throughout the city, learning how to control them will allow you to reach places you might not have been able to go before.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Crane Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Honk
|Click left stick
|Click left stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Reverse
|L2
|LT
|Accelerate
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|N/A
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls/Gadgets
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|N/A
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|N/A
|Triangle
|Y
|Leave/Callback
|Circle
|B
|Lower Basket
|Cross
|A
|Rise Bascket
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
As one of the most useful items in your arsenal, knowing and understanding the controls for the Spiderbot will be essential to success in almost any mission you come across.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Spiderbot Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Camera/Switch Target
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Scan
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Turret Mode
|L2
|LT
|Speedboost/Fire
|R2
|RT
|HackLock/QuickHack
|L1
|LB
|Special Ability & Profile Save
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Map
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|N/A
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Show Controls
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|N/A
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Skip Time
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Interact
|Triangle
|Y
|Leave/Callback
|Circle
|B
|Jump
|Cross
|A
|Takedown
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 1
|Triangle
|Y
|Target Hack 2
|Square
|X
|Target Hack 3
|Cross
|A
|Target Hack 4
|Circle
|B
Kick-Up is a fun little game that you can play and unlock rewards. Basically, players will need to kick a ball and keep it in the air. Here's a look at those controls for you.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Kick-Up Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|N/A
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|N/A
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|N/A
|Click left stick
|Click left stick
|N/A
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Right Foot
|L2
|LT
|Left Foot
|R2
|RT
|Right Knee
|L1
|LB
|Left Knee
|R1
|RB
|N/A
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu
|Options
|Menu button
|N/A
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|N/A
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|N/A
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|N/A
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Tutorials
|Triangle
|Y
|Exit Football
|Circle
|B
|Head Kick/Start
|Cross
|A
|N/A
|Square
|X
Navigating the menu can be tricky at times. Luckily, these controls break it all down.
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Menu/Text Chat Controls
|Action
|PlayStation controls
|Xbox controls
|Menu Navigation/Chat: Navigate
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Scroll/Rotate
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Light Photo/Quick Messagess
|Click left stick
|Click left stick
|Sort/SelectPhoto
|Click right stick
|Click right stick
|Zoom Out/Chat: Scroll Up
|L2
|LT
|Zoom In/Chat: Scroll Down
|R2
|RT
|Switch Tab Left/Chat: Switch Tab Left
|L1
|LB
|Switch Tab Right/Chat: Switch Tab Right
|R1
|RB
|AR-Device/Chat: Not Used
|Touchpad
|View button
|Pause Menu/Open Text Chat
|Options
|Menu button
|Up/Chat: Up
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Right/Chat: Right
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
|Down/Chat: Down
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Left/Chat: Left
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Details/Report/Chat: Emoji
|Triangle
|Y
|Back/Chat: Back
|Circle
|B
|Select/Purchase/Type/Chat: Start Type/Select
|Cross
|A
|Menu action 1/Chat: Quick Chat
|Square
|X
Now that you have a better grasp of the keybindings and controls in Watch Dogs: Legion, get out there and start gathering more Tech Points. You can also head back over to our main Watch Dogs: Legion guide, where you’ll find a ton of useful information and content.
