Surviving the Aftermath brings the end of the world to Switch in 2021 Paradox Interactive's colony builder will make the jump to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Surviving the Aftermath is currently in Early Access on Steam, but the future is looking bright for the latest colony builder from Iceflake Studios and Paradox Interactive. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the game is currently slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in spring of 2021.

The news dropped alongside other announcements during a surprise Nintendo Direct this morning. Surviving the Aftermath released into Steam’s Early Access program earlier this month, though it has been available on Xbox Game Preview and Epic Games Store Early Access since October of 2019. Now, it appears that the game will also make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to work on their colony whether they are at home or on-the-go.

In Surviving the Aftermath players much build a disaster proof colony, protect their citizens, and work to restore civilization to a world that has been devastated by apocalyptic scenarios. Players will also be able to explore a procedurally generated world with up to six different biomes. There are plenty of resources, wildlife, and even rival colonies for players to deal with along the way.

Surviving the Aftermath will arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime in Spring of 2021. No official release date has been given just yet.