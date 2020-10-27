Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit update 1.0.1 patch notes The first update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit looks to improve camera performance for players.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has received its first little patch, update 1.0.1. This latest update looks to greatly improve the experience of players by making some seemingly small changes. Players are looking at general improvements to the camera. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit update 1.0.1

First reported on by Nintendo Everything, update 1.0.1 for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit “adjusts the kart camera settings” so that players will have an easier time playing the game when inside, specifically, under more powerful lighting.

As of writing, there are no big patch notes for this Mario Kart Live update. This looks like it’s just a relatively small fix, but one that should have a significant impact on how easy it is for players to actually play the game in their own homes.

When the patch is downloaded to the game, the physical karts will be updated the next time they’re connected and the game is booted up. It seems like this will often be the case with Mario Kart Live, as the actual karts have quite a bit of tech in them that allows for the impressive alternate-reality features of Home Circuit.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been receiving some great reviews. Shacknews’ own Donovan Erskine had the following to say about this brand new direction in his Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review:

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an entertaining take on the classic franchise. The mixed reality format allows player creativity to shine, as the ceiling for possibility is practically infinite. Nintendo is able to expertly weave staple Mario Kart features and characteristics into an augmented reality setting, making the game stand out from other RC racers. Players may be limited by their own home environment, or the rather short connectivity range of the kart itself. Despite a handful of technical road bumps, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an exciting and inventive way to play the beloved racer.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date should full patch notes for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit update 1.0.1 come to light. However, it’s just as likely that this small update will remain just that, a small patch without a laundry list of notes. Keep it locked to Shacknews for even more coverage of Nintendo’s latest titles.