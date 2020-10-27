Pokemon GO celebrates Electabuzz & Magmar for two November Community Days Pokemon GO will feature two Community Days for the month of November, giving trainers a chance to capture Electabuzz and Magmar.

A lot of Pokemon GO players still have a long way to go before they can complete their collections. Not every Pokemon that's hard to find is a legendary creature, either. There are two specific Pokemon that may prove elusive, depending on where you live: the Electric-type Electabuzz and the Fire-type Magmar. Fortunately, Niantic is going to give players a chance to catch those two Pokemon as part of double Community Days in November.

The first November Community Day for Pokemon GO will run on Sunday, November 15 and celebrate Electabuzz. Here's what players can look out for, quoted verbatim from the Pokemon GO website:

Electabuzz will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Evolve Electabuzz during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Electabuzz Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring an Elite Fast TM, three Super Incubators, three Incense, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks will be available! By completing Timed Research tasks, you’ll be able to earn Sinnoh Stones and other items.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Electabuzz Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Electric for Electabuzz.

Elekid will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Meanwhile, a second November Community Day will run just six days later on Saturday, November 22. This one will center around Magmar. Let's see what this day features, again quotes verbatim from the Pokemon GO website:

Magmar will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Evolve Magmar during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Magmar Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, three Lucky Eggs, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks will be available! By completing Timed Research tasks, you’ll be able to earn Sinnoh Stones and other items.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Magmar Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, No Match for Magmar.

Magby will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

This month is heating up with two Community Day events: one featuring Electabuzz and one featuring Magmar, each with exclusive attacks! Electabuzz Community Day ⚡ will feature Flamethrower 🔥, while Magmar Community Day 🔥 will feature Thunderbolt ⚡! https://t.co/dxnX1HQRFQ pic.twitter.com/wJJwefKmvN — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 27, 2020

It sounds like giving the Electric-type the Fire-type move and the Fire-type an Electric-type move is... backwards, but both the website post and the Pokemon GO Twitter account seem to point to these as accurate. Remember that you'll need Sinnoh Stones to upgrade both of these Pokemon to their final evolutions, Electivire and Magmortar (pictured in the header image), so be sure to stock up on those while you can.

Both the Pokemon GO Electabuzz and Magmar Community Days are set to run from 11AM-5PM local time.