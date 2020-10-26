How to find the Legendary Giants - Pokemon Sword & Shield The Legendary Giants from Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire have returned in Pokemon Sword & Shield's The Crown Tundra DLC expansion, along with a few new faces. Here's how to find and catch them.

If you've picked up the Crown Tundra expansion DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield, then I hope you're ready to find Legendary Pokemon. The second expansion is filled with Legendaries from the past games. Among them are the four Legendary Giants from Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, and... wait, there's a fourth one? Oh, we'll get to that. But these giants can all be found by following one of Peony's expeditions to its conclusion. The path forward isn't always obvious, so Shacknews is here to help.

The hunt for the Legendary Giants isn't as straightforward as it might look. Just finding their domains isn't enough. Their doors are locked and you must decipher the clues that will get you in.

Here's how to find each of the giants:

First up is Registeel . When you head south to exit Freezington, stick to the right side and you'll find a temple along the wall. This is the home of Registeel. The clue on the door reads "Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel." This is the easiest clue of the bunch, as all you have to do is use your whistle function. Click the left control stick next to the door. Your character will whistle and the door will come open. Walk on the pattern and turn the lights on and you'll battle Registeel upon approaching the statue.

. When you head south to exit Freezington, stick to the right side and you'll find a temple along the wall. This is the home of Registeel. The clue on the door reads "Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel." This is the easiest clue of the bunch, as all you have to do is use your whistle function. Click the left control stick next to the door. Your character will whistle and the door will come open. Walk on the pattern and turn the lights on and you'll battle Registeel upon approaching the statue. Second is Regirock . When you enter the fields after leaving Freezington from the south side, head all the way across, but stick close to the right side. The path will fork and if you hug the right side, you'll eventually find the ruins housing Regirock. The clue on this door reads "Let the first Pokemon hold a never-changing stone." That's another easy clue. Give your lead Pokemon an Everstone, the item that prevents evolution. After doing that, knock on the door and the door will open. Repeat the steps of turning the lights on and approaching the statue and you'll battle Regirock.

. When you enter the fields after leaving Freezington from the south side, head all the way across, but stick close to the right side. The path will fork and if you hug the right side, you'll eventually find the ruins housing Regirock. The clue on this door reads "Let the first Pokemon hold a never-changing stone." That's another easy clue. Give your lead Pokemon an Everstone, the item that prevents evolution. After doing that, knock on the door and the door will open. Repeat the steps of turning the lights on and approaching the statue and you'll battle Regirock. Next is Regice and he's a little harder to find. Leave Freezington and go all the way down the Giant's Bed. You'll find a path along the left near the end that turns into a snowy slope. You'll know it when you find the Watt Dealer. Follow the path, but once you see the cave entrance, search along the left side to find the next set of ruins. The clue on this door reads "Walk together with a living crystal of snow." You must have a Cryogonal in your party in the lead position. Fortunately, if you don't have one, you can find one along the wild path next to the ruins. After you catch the Cryogonal, repeat the same routine of opening the door, turning on the lights, and approaching the statue and you'll face Regirock.

There's one more set of ruins and it's the hardest one to find. Follow the same path you did to find Regice's ruins, but keep going straight ahead until you find the flowing river. Follow the river and navigate the caves until you end up outside the giant glacier-filled body of water. Hang a right and you'll find another land path that will take you up to the last set of ruins. This last clue reads "When gather the three giants, the door of destiny shall be opened." That's a straightforward indication to put Registeel, Regirock, and Regice in your party. Now the door will open, but pay attention to the dot patterns at the top of the temple. Unlike the previous three sets of ruins, you must only turn on the lights that match the pattern of the Legendary Giant you want to catch. If you go with the left pattern, you'll face Regielci the Electric-type giant. If you go with the right pattern, you'll face Regidraco the Dragon-type giant.

And of course, make sure to save your game before facing any of these giants. Pack plenty of Ultra Balls and Timer Balls, because they'll be a big help. We're continuing our Pokemon journey here at Shacknews, so be sure to keep up with our continuing coverage of Pokemon Sword & Shield, as well as The Crown Tundra DLC.