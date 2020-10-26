R-Type Final 2 coming Spring 2021 More than 17 years after R-Type Final, R-Type Final 2 is coming to most major platforms in Spring 2021.

R-Type Final hit the PlayStation 2 in 2003. More than 17 years later, R-Type Final 2 will be arriving on most major platforms in Spring 2021.

Understandably, most people are probably unfamiliar with R-Type Final given that it came out nearly two decades ago. In fact, the R-Type series dates to 1987 when developer Irem released R-Type for arcade. There have been other entries in the R-Type series since, but fans of the franchise are about to get a modern take with R-Type Final 2.

R-Type Final 2 is a classic side-scrolling shooter where the action meets modernized visuals. Players can customize various ships to take into action, then blast their way through levels and enemies. There are eight ships listed on the official website as of right now, as well as details about weapons and gameplay that can be sifted through.

While the original R-Type Final released only on the PlayStation 2, R-Type Final 2 will be hitting the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. The launch window is set to Spring 2021 right now, but we’ll be sure to repot back when an exact date is announced and update our video game release dates 2021 guide as well.

Anyone wanting to look at gameplay and visuals of R-Type Final 2 can watch the trailer that’s embedded above.