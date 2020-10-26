ShackStream: Indie-licious spreads the cute zombie outbreak with a Zelter key giveaway

It’s been a wonderfully spooky month, and it’s almost over. But, on the week of Halloween (arguably the spookiest week of them all), we have to round it out right! That’s why we’re not only playing a spooky game, but inviting you to play too as we stream cute zombie survival game Zelter!

Zelter comes to us from G1 Playground and Super.com. It just entered early access on Steam on October 22, 2020. Featuring a pixelated top-down world in which players must go outside their home to venture into the city and forage for goods to survive, players will skirt the difficulties of a zombie-ridden world as they build up their home base. Normally we’d just go around playing games for a while and showing you what kind of indie fun you could be having, but this time out, we’re inviting you to do the same. We’ve got 10 free Steam keys to giveaway for access to Zelter on today’s Indie-licious.

Be sure to tune in at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET when Indie-licious goes live every Monday with the latest and/or most interesting indies on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch live below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who comes through and checks out what Indie-licious has to offer. Your viewership makes projects like these and other Shacknews Twitch livestreams continually possible and your engagement makes it all the more fun. If you’d like to help keep the fun going, be sure to consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. $5 goes a long way to help out, but if you don’t have it, don’t forget that you can get a free subscription each month if you have an Amazon Prime subscription and link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming.

It may a cute zombie apocalypse, but the infection is still spreading. Stop by and you may just find your way to the world of Zelter after today’s episode of Indie-licious!