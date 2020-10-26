New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk 2077 dev calls cutting features 'a very normal part of development'

A recent Discord post from CDPR Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost addresses some of the concerns surrounding content that has been cut from Cyberpunk 2077.
Josh Hawkins
5

Over the course of its nearly eight-year development cycle, the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to be as transparent with the Cyberpunk 2077 community as possible. While this has been nice, it has also led to some interesting complications, including some complaints about content being cut from the game.

In a response to recent talks about cut content, Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost addressed the situation via the Cyberpunk 2077 Discord (the post was later reposted to the CDPR forums), where he wrote, “…cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game - 2 years from release. Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn't end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

Tost’s post comes at a time when Cyberpunk 2077 is going to find itself under a good bit of scrutiny. With less than a month to go until release, fans are going to be eyeballing everything they can about the upcoming game. With so many promises made, and the scope of the project itself, many see good reason to be worried about cut content and the likelihood that the game might be missing something. To help bring things into perspective, Tost also brought up other games that the community has enjoyed, and how content was most likely cut from those games during development.

“Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.” He continued, “Believe me when I say that during their development some loved features also were cut and you still enjoy them today, maybe even because of the cuts. In the end, it is all about how much fun the game and it systems provide you and we are doing our best to make sure it is as great of an experience as it can be.”

Being transparent can be great, as it allows your community to see what’s happening in the game’s development process at any point. Unfortunately, when you’re constantly showing fans behind the curtain, you can sometimes find yourself in the position that CDPR has now found itself. Still, with so much content planned for the game, it will be interesting to see how players feel when they have a chance to dive into it next month. Will the cut content still be a concern or will the final product outweigh the fears that have plagued them for months? I guess we'll see. For more, keep your eyes right here on our Cyberpunk 2077 topic.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 26, 2020 9:10 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Cyberpunk 2077 dev calls cutting features 'a very normal part of development'

    • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 26, 2020 9:46 AM

      good read. and, of course, he's absolutely right. fans can be disappointed about a cut feature, but really it happens on every project, especially of this size, and is totally normal development.

      i shudder to think they got hate mail about it; and im sure they did.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 26, 2020 9:59 AM

        Sean Murray can talk alllllll about that.

    • OverloadUT legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 26, 2020 9:47 AM

      Studios that don't cut content during development make shitty games

      It's so important to realize when an idea you had is not actually fun (whether because it's just plain not or if you don't have enough time to polish it to be fun), and cut it out

      • jwnin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 26, 2020 6:18 PM

        Shipping is the only feature that you can’t cut.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        October 26, 2020 7:08 PM

        Star citizen didn't cut features. They added more game.

        Also why people gave them more money, cause they keep adding features.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      October 26, 2020 9:52 AM

      Gotta save some ideas for the dlc and sequel!

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 26, 2020 12:28 PM

        Under normal circumstances, yeah, but they aren't charging for their DLC, same as The Witcher 3, so I'm a little less cynical about removed features ending up in DLC here than I would be with, say, EA. Haha.

