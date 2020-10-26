Cyberpunk 2077 dev calls cutting features 'a very normal part of development' A recent Discord post from CDPR Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost addresses some of the concerns surrounding content that has been cut from Cyberpunk 2077.

Over the course of its nearly eight-year development cycle, the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to be as transparent with the Cyberpunk 2077 community as possible. While this has been nice, it has also led to some interesting complications, including some complaints about content being cut from the game.

In a response to recent talks about cut content, Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost addressed the situation via the Cyberpunk 2077 Discord (the post was later reposted to the CDPR forums), where he wrote, “…cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game - 2 years from release. Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn't end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

Tost’s post comes at a time when Cyberpunk 2077 is going to find itself under a good bit of scrutiny. With less than a month to go until release, fans are going to be eyeballing everything they can about the upcoming game. With so many promises made, and the scope of the project itself, many see good reason to be worried about cut content and the likelihood that the game might be missing something. To help bring things into perspective, Tost also brought up other games that the community has enjoyed, and how content was most likely cut from those games during development.

“Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.” He continued, “Believe me when I say that during their development some loved features also were cut and you still enjoy them today, maybe even because of the cuts. In the end, it is all about how much fun the game and it systems provide you and we are doing our best to make sure it is as great of an experience as it can be.”

Being transparent can be great, as it allows your community to see what’s happening in the game’s development process at any point. Unfortunately, when you’re constantly showing fans behind the curtain, you can sometimes find yourself in the position that CDPR has now found itself. Still, with so much content planned for the game, it will be interesting to see how players feel when they have a chance to dive into it next month. Will the cut content still be a concern or will the final product outweigh the fears that have plagued them for months? I guess we'll see. For more, keep your eyes right here on our Cyberpunk 2077 topic.