The best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

As Sony and Microsoft were preparing the launches of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles back in 2013, the television market was in a state of flux. Flat panels had experienced wide adoption in the preceding years and manufacturers were pinning their hopes on gimmicks like 3D and curved screens to entice customers to replace or upgrade their existing displays. The promise of 4K resolution was still uncertain, with the feature locked behind incredibly unaffordable models and most folks were content with what they had. The first few years of the eighth console generation were flooded with games that were struggling to make use of 1080p televisions, leaving no sensible reason for consumers to consider upgrades.

As 4K televisions began to filter into the market at attainable prices, Sony and Microsoft offered upgraded mid-cycle hardware refreshes that were marketed as 4K-capable, but the anemic hardware they used was still struggling to offer a clear advantage over the status quo. Television manufacturers were finally able to offer consumers an upgrade that was easy to appreciate with the introduction of HDR. Making a display that is capable of providing a solid HDR experience required that the entire industry produced panels of higher quality than previous generations. These new panels offered huge gains in contrast and color reproduction, thus raising the baseline level of television panel quality, even at the lowest price points. Streaming services make it easy to find and consume HDR content, in turn driving demand for better televisions.

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X less than a month away, many excited gamers are looking to upgrade their displays to take advantage of the advancements in display technology, as well as the new features promised by the HDMI 2.1 standard. Multiple great television models are now available that offer 4K resolution, 120Hz frame rate support, variable refresh rate support (VRR), low-latency modes, and lush HDR visuals. Not all televisions offer the same experience, though, and spending more money does not always equal a better product. To help ensure that you are able to get the best possible console launch experience, we have assembled a guide to the best TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Samsung's QLED technology enhances color performance and viewing angles.

There is a varied selection of televisions on the market that offer features capable of enhancing your gaming experience. While there will always be great options for those with unlimited budgets, gamers on a budget still have the opportunity to score a quality panel from a reputable manufacturer. While it is true that virtually all televisions are solid upgrades from the flat panel options that were available at the previous console generation launch, some models are simply better choices when giving a heavier weight to gaming-centric features. These features include HDMI 2.1 support, 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, low latency modes, HDR brightness, and motion clarity.

LG CX Series OLED

LG's CX series of OLED displays have features catered to gamers.

Unsurprisingly, LG’s vaunted OLED televisions are an easy pick for next-generation gaming for a number of reasons. Chiefly, they offer outstanding picture quality thanks to their infinite contrast and unmatched response time. Even if the CX lineup of televisions offered no gaming-centric features, they would still qualify for this list on image quality alone. Thankfully, LG has also made sure that these OLED televisions are loaded with the latest features. They come with four HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz input signals and all the latest digital sound formats. VRR and auto low latency mode is also supported. The LG OLEDs will automatically detect when you have one of the next-generation consoles connected and will adjust image processing to ensure the lowest possible input lag.

HDR gaming is also a dream on the CX OLEDs thanks to the previously mentioned contrast performance and support for all major HDR formats. Black frame insertion is supported with both 60Hz and 120Hz content for the smoothest possible motion. As an added bonus for PC gamers, the LG CX OLEDs also have G-Sync and FreeSync support is using compatible GPUs. As with any OLED television, burn-in is possible but can be mitigated by software features built into the units as well as considerate use from the owner. OLED panels are also highly-reflective, so they work best in light-controlled rooms. If your room has lots of windows and will always be bright, consider opting for an LED LCD television as an alternative.

A new 48-inch model is now available for desktop use, should PC gamers want to make a jump into the OLED life. The 48 and 55-inch models are regularly available for under $1500 and the 65-inch model has gone on sale in the $2000 range several times this fall. The monster 77-inch model is considerably more expensive, but the biggest and best never comes cheap.

LG OLED48CXPUB 48-inch

LG OLED55CXPUA 55-inch

LG OLED65CXPUA 65-inch

LG OLED77CXPUA 77-inch

Sony X900H Series

Sony's X900H televisions can automatically detect when a PlayStation is connected and provide the lowest possible input lag.

While Sony offers several different models of LCD and OLED televisions at various price points, the X900H models are going to be the best match for the next-generation game consoles. The X900H will be the only 2020 year model Sony television to get HDMI 2.1 support (via a firmware update). With 120Hz refresh rate support, the Sony X900H is capable of smooth gaming operation with very low input lag. It has one of the best-measuring LCD panels for contrast performance and it is further enhanced by some of the best local dimming in the industry. In short, you will get outstanding bright HDR highlights without losing details in darker scenes or in shadows. VRR and auto low latency support are expected to arrive in a firmware update sometime prior to the end of this year, rounding out the major HDMI 2.1 features.

While the X900H has four total HDMI ports, only two of them will offer HDMI 2.1 support (ports 3 & 4). As these televisions use VA panels, viewing angles will be much more narrow than on competing OLED or IPS-type displays, so take this into consideration if you anticipate lots of gaming sessions when sitting at extreme angles. While the local dimming feature works well for enhancing contrast and HDR performance, it is still susceptible to blooming when smaller bright objects are shown on a mostly black background (as is the case with all LCD televisions). That being said, the Sony X900H can be had for much less than LG’s OLED models or Samsung’s Q-series offerings, making it an enticing choice for those with limited budgets. An 85-inch model is available for size queens.

XBR55X900H 55-inch

XBR65X900H 65-inch

XBR75X900H 75-inch

XBR55X900H 85-inch