Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 23: Fallout's Bombs Drop Sale

It's time to celebrate Fallout, so you'd probably better take shelter for the unfortunately-named "Bombs Drop Day." Nothing says "party time" quite like nuclear annihilation. So if you're looking to celebrate all things Fallout, you're going to want to pick your favorite retailer and find your favorite game in the franchise. There's a free trial for Fallout 76 happening right now and it's on sale on Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, Fanatical, and even on Bethesda's own storefront. The other Fallout games in the franchise are on sale, too, and if you're not a fan of DRM, you can find them over on GOG.com, as well. You can even celebrate Fallout by picking up a pretty great Fallout homage, as The Outer Worlds is now on Steam and going for half-off.

Elsewhere on Valve's storefront, the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is going down right now, celebrating the marriage between video games and board games. Meanwhile, there are some great deals across other retailers on other big-time games. It's Halloween over on the Epic Games Store and the Humble Store, both offering dozens of great Halloween-themed (and maybe even non-Halloween themed) games. Plus, Star Wars Squadrons is getting its first major discount from Origin and Green Man Gaming, so go check that out.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Bethesda

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Pay $1 or more for Pacify and DISTRAINT 2. Pay more than the average $9.36 for The Letter, DARQ, Blood: Fresh Supply, DESOLATE, and Detention. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Blackout Club, DUSK, and Layers of Fear 2. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.85 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Worms, Worms Blast, Worms Crazy Golf, and Worms Pinball. Pay more than the average $10.04 for Worms Reloaded (w/pre-order Forts & Hats, Puzzle Pack, Forts Pack, Time Attack Pack, and Retro Pack DLCs) and Worms Ultimate Mayhem (w/Customization Pack DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Worms Ultimate Mayhem Multiplayer Pack, Worms Revolution, Worms Clan Wars, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party Remastered. Pay $17 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D., the Worms Revolution Season Pass, and a 10% discount on pre-orders for Worms Rumble. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam