Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 23: Fallout's Bombs Drop Sale

It's time to celebrate Fallout, so you'd probably better take shelter for the unfortunately-named "Bombs Drop Day." Nothing says "party time" quite like nuclear annihilation. So if you're looking to celebrate all things Fallout, you're going to want to pick your favorite retailer and find your favorite game in the franchise. There's a free trial for Fallout 76 happening right now and it's on sale on Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, Fanatical, and even on Bethesda's own storefront. The other Fallout games in the franchise are on sale, too, and if you're not a fan of DRM, you can find them over on GOG.com, as well. You can even celebrate Fallout by picking up a pretty great Fallout homage, as The Outer Worlds is now on Steam and going for half-off.
Elsewhere on Valve's storefront, the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is going down right now, celebrating the marriage between video games and board games. Meanwhile, there are some great deals across other retailers on other big-time games. It's Halloween over on the Epic Games Store and the Humble Store, both offering dozens of great Halloween-themed (and maybe even non-Halloween themed) games. Plus, Star Wars Squadrons is getting its first major discount from Origin and Green Man Gaming, so go check that out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
- Fallout 76 - $16.00 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $8.00 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $8.00 (60% off0
- Fallout - $3.00 (70% off)
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Costume Quest 2 - FREE until 10/29
- Layers of Fear 2 - FREE until 10/29
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- The Red Lantern - $19.99 (20% off)
- Halloween Sale 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Death Stranding - $41.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Maneater - $27.99 (30% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- SnowRunner - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Falcon Age - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $19.49 (35% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $17.49 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Halloween Sale 2020.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.75 (78% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $45.59 (24% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.42 (59% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.19 (62% off)
- Falout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Fallout New Vegas [Steam] - $2.79 (72% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $4.99 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.79 (76% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
GamersGate
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $16.00 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.61 (61% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $42.92 (64% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.80 (82% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) [UPlay] - $1.70 (83% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Europa Universalis II - FREE TO OWN (Must claim before 10/24)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battletech - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Singularity - $7.49 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland Remastered - $10.04 (33% off)
Green Man Gaming
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $48.88 (42% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $25.49 (15% off)
- Space Crew [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- EA Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming EA Sale.
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $15.98 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Secret of Mana [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $24.00 (76% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
Pay $1 or more for Pacify and DISTRAINT 2. Pay more than the average $9.36 for The Letter, DARQ, Blood: Fresh Supply, DESOLATE, and Detention. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Blackout Club, DUSK, and Layers of Fear 2. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.85 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Worms, Worms Blast, Worms Crazy Golf, and Worms Pinball. Pay more than the average $10.04 for Worms Reloaded (w/pre-order Forts & Hats, Puzzle Pack, Forts Pack, Time Attack Pack, and Retro Pack DLCs) and Worms Ultimate Mayhem (w/Customization Pack DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Worms Ultimate Mayhem Multiplayer Pack, Worms Revolution, Worms Clan Wars, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party Remastered. Pay $17 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D., the Worms Revolution Season Pass, and a 10% discount on pre-orders for Worms Rumble. These activate on Steam.
- Halloween Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.18 (33% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- West of Dead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Franchise [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Halloween Sale.
- Super Simulator Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Plague Inc.: Evolved [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- F1 2020 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Surviving Mars [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Super Simulator Sale.
- Strategy Sale
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Armello [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Strategy Sale.
- Fatshark Publisher Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dreadlands [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Bloodsports.TV [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Krater [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Fatshark Publisher Sale.
Origin
- Scary Savings Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Scary Savings Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Strategy Sale
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Anno 2205 - $10.00 (75% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 - $2.50 (75% off)
- Might and Magic 9 - $1.50 (75% off)
- The Settlers 7: History Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Strategy Sale.
Steam
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fallout Bombs Drop Day Sale
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/26)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 4 VR [VR headset required] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout Collection - $5.99 (70% off)
- Steam Digital Tabletop Fest
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Griftlands [Steam Early Access] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $14.99 (40% off)
- Popup Dungeon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $47.43 (72% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $29.65 (78% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $29.47 (55% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $7.49 (75% off)
- Armello - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest.
- Codemasters Publisher Weekend
- F1 2020 - $35.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKND until 10/25)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DiRT 4 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Overlord: The Ultimate Evil Collection - $6.96 (80% off)
- More from Steam's Codemasters Publisher Sale.
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $6.00 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $15.98 (60% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $34.77 (42% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2020 - $16.19 (68% off)
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys - $3.60 (70% off)
- Europa Universalis - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/26)
- What the Golf? - $13.99 (30% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.04 (33% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- Secret of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $14.99 (25% off)
