Google Stadia manages to trend on Twitter on heels of employee's hot take Google's game streaming service lands in the spotlight after an employee insists that gamers should have to pay licensing fees to stream their games.

There is no arguing that livestreaming has had a monumental impact on the way video games are consumed and created. Where you once had to have real-life friends willing to sit on your couch and watch you try to beat Mike Tyson in Punch-Out!!, streaming has opened up the entire world as a potential audience for one’s video game exploits. It can be used for fun or as a marketing tool that can make or break a game financially. As of now, most game publishers allow end-users to stream their games onto platforms like Twitch or Youtube without financial compensation. Alex Hutchinson, the former co-founder of Typhoon Games who is now under the Google Stadia umbrella, shared his opinion today that gamers should be directly paying developers and publishers for the games they stream, causing Google’s on-demand game streaming service to trend on social media.

The real truth is the streamers should be paying the developers and publishers of the games they stream. They should be buying a license like any real business and paying for the content they use. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) October 22, 2020

Hutchinson’s sentiment came on the heels of streamer backlash directed at Twitch’s handling of the use of copyrighted music on live streams. In most other forms of media, content creators must pay to license copyright music or other content before it can legally be used in another medium. If the producers of Law and Order: SVU want to use a snippet of Smash Mouth’s All Star to play over a scene of an aggravated assault, they must first contact the publishers who own the rights to the recording and secure permission.

Many streamers and gamers did not agree with Hutchinson’s opinion on the matter, leading the discussion to gain traction on social media. Aside from the hype surrounding its original announcement and presumably at the undetermined time in the future when Google pulls the plug on the service, this is likely the only time the on-demand game streaming platform will reach such heights in social media metrics. Anyone versed in the art of hot takes understands that one will usually lead to another.

heartbroken that the guy who claimed that women were too much work to animate into games is loudly having more bad takes on twitter. don't meet your heroes i guess. — abby russell (@ybbaaabby) October 22, 2020

