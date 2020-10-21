Trick or Treat Supply Box locations - Warzone Haunting of Verdansk The Haunting of Verdansk is underway and that means new goodies can be found throughout, including several Trick or Treat Supply boxes.

Those jumping into Call of Duty: Warzone’s first Halloween event will find quite a bit is available in the new update. The Haunting of Verdansk includes quite a few treats for users to dig into, including a slew of Trick or Treat Supply Boxes, which can be found situated at various points around the map. In this guide, we’ll break down the locations of these boxes so that you can find them and unlock the goodies inside.

Trick or Treat Supply Box locations

There are 16 possible location areas for the Trick or Treat Supply Boxes that were introduced with the Haunting of Verdansk event. The key thing to take away from this hunt, though, is that the locations that the boxes spawn at can actually be any supply box in the area. As such, you could have to search each area a bit to find the actual Trick or Treat Supply Box.

There are sixteen possible prizes you can unlock from opening Trick or Treat Supply Boxes.

Here are all the locations that the boxes can spawn:

Airport

Boneyard

Dam

Downtown

Hospital

Lumber yard

Military Base

Novia Granza Hills

Port

Prison

Quarry

Stadium

Storage Town

Superstore

TV Station

The Moving Train

Unfortunately, there aren’t any specific spots to search in these locations. Instead, you’ll want to just look for any and all loot boxes in the area that you can open and plunder. There also aren’t any special cues for the treat boxes, which include one of 16 different prizes you can unlock. The trick boxes will provide a small audio or visual cue as they will try to scare you when you open them. You'll have until the Haunting of Verdansk ends to nab all sixteen items, so make sure you stay on top of things.

Just keep an eye out for any prize popups as you explore the areas we’ve listed above, and you should be able to find all of the Trick or Treat Supply Box locations you need to get the job done and unlock all of the goodies. For more help, be sure to check out our Warzone topic.