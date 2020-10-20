When does Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk end? Find out exactly when Call of Duty: Warzone's Haunting of Verdansk even comes to an end.

Those planning to dive into Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Halloween event are going to want to know exactly when the Haunting of Verdansk comes to an end. Thankfully, we can help, so let’s take a look.

When does Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk end?

The Haunting of Verdansk is a massive Halloween event that will feature skins, weapons, and other goodies from the Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre universes. Those planning to play the update and experience the event for themselves can jump in right now, as the event official came to a start on October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET.

If you’re worried about running out of time, then you don’t have to fret as the Haunting of Verdansk event won’t come to an end until Tuesday, November 3, 2020. This means you have almost a month to dive in and start collecting all of the goodies that Activision has put up for offer in the latest update.

The Haunting of Verdansk brings a slew of Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre themed items to Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The Haunting of Verdansk will bring quite a few new modes for players to enjoy and experience, including Zombie Royale, Juggourdnaut Royale, Nighttime BR, and Nighttime Plunder. Some of these special modes won’t be available during the first week of the event, so make sure you check back next week for even more options.

Warzone isn’t the only thing getting in the Halloween spirit, though. Modern Warfare players can also take part in some new modes including TDM Snipers Only, Gunfright, Halloween Mosh Pit, and Onslaught-er Mode. New store bundles will also appear throughout the event, so check often to see if one you want is available.

Now that you know when the Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk event is set to end, be sure to keep your eyes on our Call of Duty: Warzone topic for more information and news.