The Sims 4 vacations with Snowy Escape expansion in November Grab your skis and some hot cocoa, as The Sims 4 goes on retreat with the Snowy Escape expansion, set to release in just a few weeks.

Winter is coming to The Sims 4, but many of the game's landscapes have been... unseasonably warm. It's time to escape to a colder climate and that's just what EA and Maxis have in mind for their players. On Tuesday, they released the first trailer for the next Sims 4 expansion called Snowy Escape.

Snowy Escape takes Sims 4 players away from their current home and takes them up to a Japanese-inspired winter resort in Mt. Komorebi. The mountains are blanketed in snow, which makes this destination ideal for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, rock climbing, and other snowy activities. But that's just the beginning.

Mt. Komorebi will be the first world in The Sims 4 to offer residential homes and rental lots, offering three different primary neighborhoods. There are more than 130 new Create-a-Sim items to help tourists blend in or take part in different activities that may or may not involve the snow. Players can dress up in traditional Japanese attire, decorate their areas to resemble Japanese conditions, or soak in Japanese-style hot springs.

On top of the new items and activities, Snowy Escape will introduce Lifestyles and Sentiments. As a Sim goes about their routine and engages in different actions and habits, they'll develop up to 16 different Lifestyles. These Lifestyles are behavior styles that will develop through a Sim's lived experience. Meanwhile, two Sims can reflect on a shared experience and the new Sentiments feature will affect whether they feel a common bond or drastically different about a scenario they've both experienced. Sentiments can greatly affect two Sims' relationships going forward and affect their social interactions.

There's a lot to soak in regarding The Sims 4's Snowy Escape expansion beyond the hot springs, so check out the Sims 4 website for more. The game's 10th expansion is just weeks away from release. If you're looking to add this to your base experience, The Sims 4: Snowy Escape is set to release on November 13 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.