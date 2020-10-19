ShackStream: Indie-licious rattles some spooky bones in Skul: The Hero Slayer

There you are, a spooky denizen of the dark, minding your own business, maybe scheming a little havoc on humanity, when suddenly an army of heroes shows up and ransacks your boss’s place. What do you do? Well, if you’re any evil creature worth their ilk, you get even! And that’s our plan in a spooky stream of Skul: The Hero Slayer on today’s Indie-licious.

Skul: The Hero Slayer comes to us from SouthPAW Games and NEOWIZ. Currently available in Early Access on Steam, Skul: The Hero Slayer puts you in the role of the titular skeleton, Skul. Things have not gone well for evil. The heroes went and rampaged through the Demon King’s castle and took all the demon’s prisoner. Diminutive skeleton knight Skul was left behind, but they’re going to be sorry. Skul can pick up and wear different heads to gain unique abilities in addition to his own skills.

Join us as we crack some skulls and collect a few on Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, we take to the Shacknews Twitch channel to showcase the latest and most interesting indie games. You can also catch the stream live below.

It’s a spooky month and we’ve got a skeleton with a bone to pick with the forces of good, so tune into Indie-licious as we prepare to go live with Skul: The Hero Slayer shortly!