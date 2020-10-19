New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 10

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

Let’s keep the success of the Stevetendo Show going this week with one of my favorite Super Nintendo games, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Mario RPG has some great memories for me, like having a tough time finding it at Toys R Us to buy. I finally found it and it was one of the first games I spent my own money on to buy.

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EDT/6p.m. PDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. . Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/5p.m PDT and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/5p.m PDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola