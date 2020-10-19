NBA 2K21 adds unskippable ads just a month after release Fans are calling for a timeout after 2K adds unskippable ads to the basketball sim.

NBA 2K21 launched on PC and modern consoles back in September, bringing in another installment of the basketball franchise that has become more of the same in recent years. The series has been heavily criticized for its integration of microtransactions and lack of innovation in recent years, and fans now have another reason to be frustrated with the basketball sim. NBA 2K21 now has unskippable in-game ads.

The ads were placed in the game after a recent update and were pointed out by several users on Reddit. Stevivor confirmed these reports and recorded the ads in-game. The ads pop up during loading screens, as players wait to get into a match. A full commercial for the Oculus Quest 2 plays, advertising Facebook’s new VR headset. This ad can not be skipped and must be viewed in its entirety before players can proceed to their game.

It’s pretty obvious why this move has ticked off 2K fans. NBA 2K20 also had in-game ads, much to players’ dismay. When 2K21 launched without said ads, players thought that the publisher had actually listened to community complaints. For 2K to then go back in and insert ads just over a month after the game’s release feels like a foul.

NBA 2K21 has already had a rough go at in its short lifespan. The game was heavily criticized for its revolving around microtransactions, as well as it simply feeling like a rehash of recent 2K games. We shared these same gripes in our own Shacknews review. Players were also frustrated upon learning that they won’t be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of 2K21 unless they purchase the game’s $100 edition.

The addition of unskippable ads to 2K21 is a disappointing yet unsurprising move from a publisher with a track record of similar behavior. For more news and updates on NBA 2K21, stay with us here on Shacknews.