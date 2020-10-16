How to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta Everything you need to know to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta on the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

If you’re looking to jump into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta this weekend, then you’re going to need to download the game. As with most betas, finding the download can be a bit tricky, which is why we’ve put together this easy to follow guide.

How to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta

Since you can play the beta on three different platforms, we’re going to be breaking this article down into three different sections. We’ll walk you through the download process for each one, which should make it easy to get started. Before we continue, though, make sure you know when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta starts.

PlayStation 4

To download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta on the PlayStation 4, be sure to follow the steps outlined below.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on the PS4 home screen. Search for Black Ops Cold War and look for the option labeled “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta”. Select the download option and wait for it to install completely. Launch the game and start playing.

Xbox One

Use these steps to find and download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta on the Xbox One.

Open the Store from the Xbox One home screen. Search for Black Ops Cold War and select the option for “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta”. Download and install the beta completely. Launch it and start playing.

PC

Those playing on the PC will need to download the Battle.net desktop application to install the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta.

Launch the Battle.net Desktop App. Select Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from the list on the left. Select download and look for the beta option. Download and install the beta completely. Launch and play.

As you can see, getting the Black Ops Cold War beta installed isn’t all that tricky when you know exactly where to look. For more help with the beta be sure to head over to our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topic, where we’ve put together some handy info and guides to help you out.