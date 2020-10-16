Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta start time and date Find out when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta starts this weekend.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta is fast approaching and those looking to take part in the action will want to know the exact start time and date. Luckily, we can help.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta start time and date

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta is set to start this weekend and the console you plan to play on will determine when you can jump in and experience everything that the beta has to offer.

For PlayStation 4 players, the Black ops Cold War open beta is already active, having begun on Thursday, October 15, 2020. All PS4 players – whether they preordered or not – will have access to the beta throughout the entire period.

If you’re planning to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, then you’re going to need to have preordered the game to access the game as early as Thursday, October 15, 2020. Once Saturday hits, though, the beta will become available for everyone on PC and Xbox, without them needing to preorder. This means the actual open beta for PC and Xbox will start on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The beta period is currently set to run until October 19, 2020, which means you have a couple of days to jump in and see what the upcoming Call of Duty game has to offer. The game will also feature crossplay throughout the entire beta process, which means you can team up with your friends no matter which platform they are playing on – something that many players will no doubt be happy to hear.

Now that you’re equipped with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta start time and date, make sure you’re prepared for the best of the beta by heading over to our Black Ops Cold War topic for more useful info.