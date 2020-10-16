Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-load is now available Get your Nintendo Switch ready for a new take on the Mario Kart franchise by pre-loading Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is about to change the very face of your lounge room. This latest entry into the Mario Kart series utilizes real-life karts, actual gates, and impressive AR technology. For those raring to get in and go, there’s good news, because Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-load has started!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a unique title in that it is actually free to download. In fact, players can pre-load the game right now, downloading it onto their Nintendo Switch consoles. This pre-load will ensure you have the game ready when you actually acquire the physical items needed to play it.

You can find Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in the Nintendo eShop under Recent Releases or by searching. Use the "Free Download" button to get the game pre-loaded.

And that’s part of the reason why the program is free. Without the physical karts and the gates, you won’t actually be able to play anything. Players will need to have either the Mario or Luigi kart in order to get going with the fun.

The actual download for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit shouldn’t take long as the game is a mere 965 MB.

The size of the game is pretty impressive, especially when you consider what’s actually involved. Players can set up gates and use the kart to create their own tracks – as elaborate as they please! Then, it’s off to the races across a variety of track themes. As you race, a little camera on the kart beams the footage back to the Switch, which shows players the unique view of their course. It’s all rather impressive. You can check out the official Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit page for more info.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is set to release on October 16, 2020. For those that are preparing for the release, the pre-load for Mario Kart Live is now available. Make sure you get in and download the free app so you can start creating your own courses as soon as possible. Race on over to the Shacknews Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit topic for more coverage.