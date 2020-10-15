Cyberpunk 2077's car classes and styles revealed in Night City Wire CD Projekt RED has revealed the different car classes in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED has held the fourth episode of Night City Wire, an ongoing series where the developer spotlights different aspects of upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077. In this episode, CDPR focused on the look, sounds, and specs of Cyberpunk 2077’s various vehicles. It was here that we learned of the game’s five primary vehicle classes.

In Cyberpunk 2077, all vehicles fall under one of the following five categories: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and Hypercars. Economy is the lower-class vehicles, often found in the more poor districts of Night City. These vehicles aren’t the prettiest or the fastest, but will certainly get players from point A to point B.

Executive cars are the luxury vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077. Costing a pretty penny, the Executive line of vehicles impress with their flash and style. We see leather interiors, and some of the finest tech that Night City has to offer. The Heavy Duty vehicles are the most powerful machines found in Night City. We see military vehicles, as well as large trucks and tanks. They may not be practical for everyday travel, but Heavy Duty vehicles are best suited for when it's time to get down and dirty.

Sport cars are exactly what the name implies - some of the most high-powered vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. Sport cars are designed for car lovers, and are best suited for street races and fast escapes from the NCPD. These cars are highly customizable, as players will have the ability to tune them and swap out parts. Hypercars are the final vehicle class in Cyberpunk 2077. These cars pack armor and speed, making them the perfect option for the wealthy and adventurous citizens of Night City.

Within Cyberpunk 2077’s five vehicle classes are a range of different manufacturers, ensuring that there will be a plethora of options in this futuristic RPG. The latest episode of Night City Wire also featured details on street races and summoning vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.