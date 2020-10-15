Summoning a car in Cyberpunk 2077 will be 'like summoning Roach' Players will be able to summon their car in Cyberpunk 2077, similar to how they summoned Roach in The Witcher 3.

Those worried about getting stranded in Cyberpunk 2077’s massive open world won’t have to worry too much. During today’s episode Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red confirmed that players will be able to summon their car similarly to how Roach was summoned in The Witcher 3.

Following the reveal of the game's various vehicle classes and manufacturers in the fourth episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red talked a bit more about the way that vehicles will work on Cyberpunk 2077. According to Paul Dalessi, the Senior Vehicle Artist on Cyberpunk 2077, players will be able to call out for their vehicle anywhere in the world, much like they did in the studio’s previous open-world game, The Witcher 3.

Paul Dalessi jokes about player's cars appearing on rooftops like Roach did in The Witcher 3.

Dalessi even joked about the cars appearing on the roof somewhere, similar to how Roach had a habit of appearing in the most unfortunate locations. He also followed up the joke by stating that they are still fixing some of the bugs in some places.

Knowing that getting to your vehicles will be easy will no doubt excite many players; especially given how much we’ll probably spend driving around the world exploring it. Previous open-world games that featured vehicles – like Grand Theft Auto – also gave players ways to get their cars quickly, allowing them to call their garage mechanic in the online mode. It will be intriguing to see how CD Projekt Red tackles the car summoning. Will we actually be able to whistle for our car (this is the future after all), or will we need to call someone to have it delivered?

We’ll just have to wait and see. For now, you can check out the latest news from CD Projekt Red over in our Cyberpunk 2077 topic. We’ve also embedded the latest episode of Night City Wire, which is the fourth episode, above so you can check it out yourself.