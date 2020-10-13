Where were the ARM-powered Macbooks during the October Apple Special Event? The oft-rumored Macbook refresh failed to materialize during today's Apple presentation.

While most of the focus of today’s Apple Special Event presentation was centered around the newest generation of iPhones, many hopeful laptop users were waiting on some news or announcements around the hyped ARM-powered Macbook refresh.

Tim Cook got enthusiasts whipped up with excitement back during the summer WWDC event when he revealed that future Mac products, including the iMac and Macbook laptops, would be designed with ARM-powered CPUs in mind. ARM-designed chips power most of the world’s mobile phones and tablets thanks to their combination of performance and power efficiency. Apple fans were excited at the prospect of a Macbook that could run iOS app natively and get amazing battery life.

An ARM-powered Macbook could provide much better battery life than current-generation models.

With Apple experiencing delays with the production of the 2020 iPhone lineup, it would appear that the introduction of ARM-powered Mac products has been pushed back into 2021. A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple could host a Mac-focused event in November to show off the redesigned products. Some potential specs leaked onto Twitter at the end of August from a reliable Apple tipster.

MacBook

Apple Silicon

RAM 8GB,16GB

SSD 256GB,512GB,(1TB)

12” Retina Display

15hr~20hr battery life

720p Facetime HD Camera

Single USB-C port

About 2 ponds

4th gen Butterfly Keyboard

$849~(For Students: $799~) — Komiya (@KOMIYA45020228) August 29, 2020

For all the latest Apple news, including developments from today’s Apple Special Event, keep it tuned to Shacknews.