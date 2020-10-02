NHL 94 Rewind comes to NHL 21 as a pre-order bonus EA Sports is taking fans back to the 90s with a pre-order bonus for NHL 21.

The Fall season means it’s time for EA to roll out all of their annual sports releases. With Madden 21 out and FIFA 21 in the can, NHL is the next domino to fall in the EA Sports lineup. NHL 21 features cover-star Alex Ovechkin and looks to be the best hockey-sim to date. Fans have been given a big incentive to pre-order the game ahead of its October 16 release date, as they will gain access to NHL 94 Rewind, a retro mode in the new hockey sim.

EA Sports made a blog post detailing NHL 94 rewind in NHL 21. NHL 94 will bring back the nostalgic graphics and visuals that fans remember from the old-school NHL games. However, the game will gesture modern teams and players. Those that pre-order NHL 21 will have access to NHL 94 Rewind on October 30. It’s currently unclear if NHL 94 will have online multiplayer functionality, or if it’ll be relegated to offline play.

Nothing quite hits those nostalgia buttons like some old school sports titles. Bringing classic NHL back will be big for this year's game, and will surely entice more players to pre-order the upcoming sports sim. With this move, some may wonder if we could potentially see retro game modes come to Madden or FIFA in the near future.

EA has yet to share if players will be able to separately purchase NHL 94, or if the game can be bought as an add-on at some point in the future. NHL 21 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 16. NHL 94 will be available on October 30 for players that pre-ordered NHL 21. Be sure to visit the EA Sports topic page on Shacknews for the latest updates on NHL, as well as FIFA and Madden.