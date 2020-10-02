Unboxing & Review: Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand Greg Burke checks out Spengler's Neutrona Wand from the Hasbro Ghostbusters Plasma Series of toys.

Ghostbusters fans are in for a treat today. Shacknews’ own Greg Burke is unboxing and reviewing Spengler’s Neutrona Wand, a special device from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series created by Hasbro.

As Greg points out, the packing itself is themed to perfection. The box features artwork that makes it look like a metal case, as well as some caution tape draped over the top. While it would have been great to see an actual tin box included, that would invariably push up the overall cost.

One important feature Greg picked up during the unboxing is a metal plate and clip. With nothing in the box to attach to these, it is evidence that Hasbro is likely working on a full Proton Pack. These clips will more than likely be used to attach Spengler’s Neutrona Wand to a full scale pack.

Once a few batteries were slotted in (three AAA, to be precise), the whole unit lights up with sounds that are immediately recognizable from the film. Not only that, but the whole unit vibrates to give the effect that it is actively working to neutralize a ghost.

Using a little button by the end, users can change between various modes. These modes include slime, stasis, and a pulse mode. Overall, there’s some impressive attention to detail on display which is bound to have collectors lining up to get one.

For those who want to get down into the nitty-gritty details, who also have an in-depth comparison of Spengler’s Neutrona Wand with some custom-built Proton Packs. Give it a watch if you’re tossing up between getting your own made or want to go the official branded route.

