Unboxing & Review: Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand

Greg Burke checks out Spengler's Neutrona Wand from the Hasbro Ghostbusters Plasma Series of toys.
Sam Chandler
3

Ghostbusters fans are in for a treat today. Shacknews’ own Greg Burke is unboxing and reviewing Spengler’s Neutrona Wand, a special device from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series created by Hasbro.

As Greg points out, the packing itself is themed to perfection. The box features artwork that makes it look like a metal case, as well as some caution tape draped over the top. While it would have been great to see an actual tin box included, that would invariably push up the overall cost.

One important feature Greg picked up during the unboxing is a metal plate and clip. With nothing in the box to attach to these, it is evidence that Hasbro is likely working on a full Proton Pack. These clips will more than likely be used to attach Spengler’s Neutrona Wand to a full scale pack.

Once a few batteries were slotted in (three AAA, to be precise), the whole unit lights up with sounds that are immediately recognizable from the film. Not only that, but the whole unit vibrates to give the effect that it is actively working to neutralize a ghost.

Using a little button by the end, users can change between various modes. These modes include slime, stasis, and a pulse mode. Overall, there’s some impressive attention to detail on display which is bound to have collectors lining up to get one.

For those who want to get down into the nitty-gritty details, who also have an in-depth comparison of Spengler’s Neutrona Wand with some custom-built Proton Packs. Give it a watch if you’re tossing up between getting your own made or want to go the official branded route.

Love everything Ghostbusters? Make sure you check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels, as we have a ton of great Ghostbusters content for you to look through, including overviews of other high-quality figures and collectible items.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 2, 2020 8:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Unboxing & Review: Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand

    • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 2, 2020 8:07 AM

      This is relevant to my interests

      • briareos99 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 2, 2020 8:30 AM

        I've got a Ghostbusters costume but never got around to finishing it with a nice proton pack so this is indeed relevant to my interests as well.

    • RevRaven legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 2, 2020 8:37 AM

      Years ago, Mattel had the GB prop license and released a similar replica to this. Their particle thrower (I dislike calling it a wand) had a headphone port in the handle which the GB dorks reverse engineered and built light kits and electronic boards that would interact with the thrower (like cycling the Proton Pack's running lights when "firing", making the power cell lights scroll faster, go into "overheat mode" etc). Hasbro totally fucked up when they didn't add a similar port allowing this thrower to interact with other fan made electronics boards/light kits. The construction might be a little higher quality than the old Matty Collector thrower, sure, but without that port to interface with the other electronics on my existing Proton Pack...it's like, I could upgrade my existing thrower, sure, but I would lose a ton of functionality with my existing prop pack setup, and I'm not the only dork who's a little too into this stuff.

      At least it's a reasonable price, the Matty Collector thrower goes for like, $500+!

    • jamesray legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 2, 2020 8:43 AM

      That looks so cool!

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 2, 2020 9:02 AM

      For $100 that's pretty good detail. I can see cosplayers using that as a component.

    • shred. legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 2, 2020 9:15 AM

      My inner child just went nuts. When I was a kid my favorite cartoon was ghostbusters. Not GI Joe, not transformers, but ghostbusters. I had the proton pack toys, and the ooze shooting one, the list goes on and on. It's going to be very hard to resist buying this :/

