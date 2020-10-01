Apex Legends Aftermarket Collection event adds cross-play next week Apex Legends is receiving cross-play as a part of its next major update.

Respawn Entertainment continues to supply their battle royale Apex Legends with new content and features. With Season 6 currently underway, there’s plenty for fans to experience. Respawn is adding more to the battle royale as they’ve just announced the game’s next big event. Titled Aftermarket Collection, this event will bring new cosmetics, a limited time mode, and cross-play functionality to Apex Legends.

The trailer for Aftermarket Collection was posted to the Apex Legends YouTube account and highlights the new editions coming. We see new legendary skins for Octane, Caustic, and Wraith. There are also some other cosmetics coming in the Aftermarket Collection event, as we see a new heirloom for Caustic and skin for Revenant. These new cosmetics will be available when the update goes live on October 6.

Aftermarket Collection also adds a new limited time mode to Apex Legends. Titled Flashpoint, this mode features different “Flashpoint” zones where players can automatically regenerate health and shields. The catch, however, is that all healing and shield items have been removed from this LTM, forcing players to visit these zones in order to regenerate.

The biggest news with the Aftermarket Collection event is the addition of cross-play. When the update hits on October 6, players on Xbox One, PS4, and PC will all be able to play together. Currently in beta form, cross-play will be activated by default, but players can choose to turn it off from an in-game menu. Respawn has shared that cross-play will also be compatible with the game’s Steam version, once that launches at a later date.

In addition to some swaggy cosmetics, Apex Legends' Aftermarket event also adds the highly-requested cross-play feature. Fans of Respawn's battle royale can jump into the fun when the event starts on October 6.