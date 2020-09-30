Watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal here Tune in for the reveal of the next DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It’s been three months since the last DLC fighter was added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and now fans are gearing up for the next reveal. While no one knows for certain who will be joining the roster, we’re all going to find out by watching the livestream, and you can do that right here! Please, join us below and weigh in on who you think is being added.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter livestream

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter livestream is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. These are usually fairly short, so you will want to get in quick so you don’t miss a moment. The stream is embedded below, but you can also check it out on the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Viewers can anticipate a 3 minute reveal, which may be a trailer building hype before unveiling the next fighter. Once the three minutes are up, there will be a message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Nintendo announced all this via its official Twitter account.

As with all Smash Bros. fighter reveals, there is a healthy dose of speculation running rampant on the internet right now. In fact, we here at Shacknews have taken a look at some of those guesses. It would seem that Sora and Crash are the two biggest theories right now.

But what about other hopes and dreams? Personally, following Microsoft and Nintendo’s relationship and the release of Banjo-Kazooie, we could be in store to see some Battletoads make it into Super Smash. Alternatively, I’m always hopeful that we’ll get to see Dark Souls’ Solaire make his way to the ultimate fighting game for some jolly cooperation.

Be sure to stop by the Chatty thread below before, during, and after the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal. Let me know who you think is joining the ranks and who you actually hope it will be! After the event, you’ll be sure to find even more coverage on the Shacknews Super Smash Bros. Ultimate page.