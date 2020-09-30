How to change your name in Among Us Learn how to change your name in Among Us on PC or mobile devices.

When you first boot up Among Us on PC or mobile devices, your player name will be set to Player by default. If you want to give yourself a unique name, then you’re going to have to change it. In this guide, we’ll go over how to change your name in Among Us, which is actually quite simple.

How to change your name in Among Us

To change your name in Among Us, you’re going to need to launch into the game on your PC or your iPad, Android tablet, or other mobile device. Once in the game, head to the Local or Online menus. These can be accessed from the Main Menu screen.

Place your name in the box at the top of the screen.

Once in one of the areas we mentioned above, go ahead and look for the box at the top of the screen. If you haven’t played a game yet then it will probably be blank. If you have played a match, though, it will say Player in the box. All you need to do to change your name is go ahead and click or tap on this box and then type in the name that you want to use. Your name can be up to 10 characters long, so make sure you select one that fits.

You can also make your name blank in Among Us. Check out our guide for more info on how to accomplish this.

Once you have entered the name that you want to use, go ahead and click or tap out of the box. This should save the name that you entered. Now, when you enter a match, your new name will show over your character model, allowing people to know who you are. This can be handy if you’re playing with friends, though having a unique name will mean that you stand out to other players more easily.

