Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 3

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

Donkey Kong Country 2 is one of my favorite games and tonight we’re continuing are quest to rescue the big ape. After the success of taking down Krazy Kremland, we’ll be starting in the spooky woods, Gloomy Gulch. Tune in to find out if I have what it takes to go all the way and save Donkey Kong from the treacherous Kaptain K. Rool.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

