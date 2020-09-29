New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 2

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
The first episode of The Stevetendo Show was a rousing success. Let's keep it going. Tonight we're going hands on with one of the best games ever released on the Super Nintendo, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong quest. Often heralded as one of the more difficult titles on the SNES, it will be interesting to see how I fare when I jump in this evening.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

