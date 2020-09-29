Valorant update 1.09 patch notes nerf Operator sniper rifle
Valorant Patch 1.09 made a number of changes, but the biggest by far is reducing the early snowball potential of the Operator sniper rifle. Check the patch notes here.
Ever since the very beginning of Valorant’s launch, the Operator sniper rifle has been a nightmare to deal with in the hands of players wielding it with proficiency. It hits like a bulldozer, has extreme effective range, and was easy to pick up after a few rounds if you were doing well. Valorant Patch 1.09 has dropped and, while changes are apparent across the board, it’s a heavy aim at reducing the sheer snowball potential of the Operator. We’ve got the full patch notes here.
Valorant update 1.09 patch notes
Valorant’s update 1.09 patch has some fixes for several operators, weapons, and mechanics. Dropping on September 29, 2020, the update dropped on the Valorant website buffed Viper further, nerfed Reyna and Jett, and adjusted some visuals on Omen. It nerfed accuracy on weapons across the board when firing after landing from a jump. That said, the biggest adjustment was definitely to the Operator. A beast since Valorant’s launch, this weapon has been nerfed front to back to provide better counterplay and higher consequence should a player die with it. You can find the full patch notes just below.
Omen
Paranoia
- Updated projectile VFX to better represent its hitbox, especially when it is traveling towards your POV
Jett
Blade Storm (Burst Fire)
- The time between consecutive Burst Fire use has increased from 0.33 seconds >>> 0.45 seconds
- Daggers thrown in Burst now have a damage falloff that begins at 12 meters and drops steadily (to 35 damage) at max falloff
- Headshot multiplier on Burst Fire reduced from 3x >>> 2x
Viper
Fuel
- Viper now starts the round at 100 fuel (previously 50)
Snake Bite
- Vulnerable debuff applied from Snake Bite now lingers for 2 seconds after leaving Viper’s acid
Viper’s Pit
- Move speed doubled while casting
- Viper now fast equips her weapon after casting, re-equip times vary per gun—but on average will reduce her weapon down time by .4 seconds
Reyna
Empress
- Fire rate bonus decreased from 25% >>> 15%
Brimstone
Stim Beacon
- Fire rate bonus increased from 10% >>> 15%
Weapon Updates
Operator
- Increased price from 4500 >>> 5000
- Decreased scoped movement speed from 76% >>> 72%
- Adjusted weapon deadzone from becoming inaccurate at 30% movement speed >>> 15% (become inaccurate sooner, become accurate later when stopping)
- Firing rate reduced from .75 >>> .6
- Instant equip time adjusted from 0.3 >>> 0.5 (instant equip plays after tapping orb, bomb defuse/plant tap, Jett Cloud Burst, and Phoenix Curveball)
- Leg shot damage decreased from 127 >>> 120
All Weapons
- Jump land inaccuracy state changed from gradual >>> binary
- Jump land inaccuracy duration increased from .2 >>> .225
- Jump land inaccuracy value increased from 5.0 >>> 7.0 (more inaccurate for .225s after a land)
Competitive Updates
- During this patch, the chances of being in an hour+ queue should be notably reduced
Social Updates
- Riot ID Reviews: Players that have been reported for inappropriate Riot IDs will now be reviewed automatically after the match has ended. If their name is flagged as inappropriate, they will be forced to change their Riot ID the next time they log in to the Riot Client.
- Removed Multi-line Breaks in Chat: Some sneaky people were impersonating system messages to troll others into quitting a match. Enough!
- Changes to party push to talk settings will now take effect immediately
- The chat window can now be pinned to stay open across menus
- Social Panel Sorting Logic
- Sorting algorithm for the social panel has been updated to make it more intuitive for players as they interact with it.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Sova’s hitbox was incorrect while using his Owl Drone
- Fixed bug where Omen’s glowing eyes weren’t properly removed when he cancelled his ult
- Fixed a bug where Custom Game preferences would be wiped after navigating away from the Custom Game lobby
With the latest patch taking heavy aim at reducing the overwhelming power and utility of the Operator, it will be interesting to see how strategies and metas move in the game. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further Valorant coverage and keep up to date on previous patch notes and changes to the game.
