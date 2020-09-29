New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Following Wasteland 3, Inxile Entertainment has at least two games in the works

InXile lead Brian Fargo teased the possibility of at least two more titles in development, though he added that one is in 'early infancy'.
TJ Denzer
6

Following the stellar return to the nuclear wasteland that was… well… Wasteland 3, you might think that InXile is spending all its time on patches and additional content for the just-released title. That’s not entirely true. In fact, according to developer InXile Entertainment’s lead, Brian Fargo, the studio is already hard at work on at least two more games.

This little tidbit of information was revealed in a recent interaction between a fan and Brian Fargo’s personal Twitter. When the fan made mention of hopes that more games were coming from InXile, Fargo confirmed that new games were indeed in the works at the studio. In his initial response, Fargo revealed that InXile was currently working on RPGs (plural), meaning that the studio has more than one game in development behind the scenes. That said, in a further tweet, Fargo revealed that the studio’s “second RPG” is in pre-production. Certainly, this suggests that one of the games is extremely far off, but it also suggests that at least two games are in development.

There’s plenty of reason to be excited for new InXile Entertainment games being in the works at this point. Wasteland 3 showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that Brian Fargo and his team are still more than capable of crafting a rich and intricate RPG world full of good mechanics, adaptive narrative, and interesting stories and locales. It most certainly earned its high score in its Shacknews review here, and its myriad of secrets leave a lot to explore on more than one playthrough.

Safe to say after Wasteland 3, Brian Fargo and the team at InXile Entertainment have earned excitement from fans for any new games they might be working on. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we watch for further details regarding these games in the future.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 29, 2020 9:20 AM

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2020 10:28 AM

      I was super excited about WL3. I backed it. I stayed away from all media to give it the best chance at standing on its own. I played it on release day for an hour or two. I haven't played it since and have no desire to go back.

      It didn't hook me at all in the first hour. The controls were janky. The story seemed bland AF. 🤷‍♂️

      Maybe they can do something different that grabs me more but that was the last video game I backed and will likely be the last one I back ever based on promises and not whatever the current offering is.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2020 10:55 AM

        its WL2 as the base with a lot of changes. Not sure what you were expecting - they weren't starting from scratch.

        Me personally, I love it. I have played thru a few times - about to start a new one post the big 1.1 patch

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2020 11:03 AM

          I dunno, I loved WL2 which is why I backed 3. I don't remember WL2 having such janky controls and I don't think the writing felt as hollow/corny.

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 29, 2020 11:16 AM

            I felt that was about the controls at first but towards the end of my first play through I got use to them and now Wasteland 2 controls feels weird.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2020 11:14 AM

          I love Wasteland 3 as well.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 29, 2020 11:18 AM

        The tutorial was extremely dry. The game doesn't pick up till after you get your base.

      • briareos99 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2020 11:25 AM

        Haven't finished the game, but I'm further than you are and the story is definitely nothing special. The game is ok, but I'm not terribly compelled to continue playing.

        My biggest complaint would probably be the jankiness of initiating combat.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2020 11:39 AM

          I really wish I could initialize combat by throwing a turret in the middle of baddies.

