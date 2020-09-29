Following Wasteland 3, Inxile Entertainment has at least two games in the works InXile lead Brian Fargo teased the possibility of at least two more titles in development, though he added that one is in 'early infancy'.

Following the stellar return to the nuclear wasteland that was… well… Wasteland 3, you might think that InXile is spending all its time on patches and additional content for the just-released title. That’s not entirely true. In fact, according to developer InXile Entertainment’s lead, Brian Fargo, the studio is already hard at work on at least two more games.

This little tidbit of information was revealed in a recent interaction between a fan and Brian Fargo’s personal Twitter. When the fan made mention of hopes that more games were coming from InXile, Fargo confirmed that new games were indeed in the works at the studio. In his initial response, Fargo revealed that InXile was currently working on RPGs (plural), meaning that the studio has more than one game in development behind the scenes. That said, in a further tweet, Fargo revealed that the studio’s “second RPG” is in pre-production. Certainly, this suggests that one of the games is extremely far off, but it also suggests that at least two games are in development.

I should probably clarify that our second RPG is in the infancy of pre production. — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) September 26, 2020

There’s plenty of reason to be excited for new InXile Entertainment games being in the works at this point. Wasteland 3 showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that Brian Fargo and his team are still more than capable of crafting a rich and intricate RPG world full of good mechanics, adaptive narrative, and interesting stories and locales. It most certainly earned its high score in its Shacknews review here, and its myriad of secrets leave a lot to explore on more than one playthrough.

Safe to say after Wasteland 3, Brian Fargo and the team at InXile Entertainment have earned excitement from fans for any new games they might be working on. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we watch for further details regarding these games in the future.