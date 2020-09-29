Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra expansion gets October release date The second part of Pokemon's Sword and Shield's expansion will launch next month.

Game Freak and the Pokemon Company held a brief presentation on September 29, where they shared new details about Pokemon Sword and Shield’s next expansion, The Crown Tundra. A new trailer was shown, detailing the game’s new locations and battles. At the end it was confirmed when Pokemon fans can get their hands on the next piece of content for the JRPG. The Crown Tundra is set to release worldwide on October 22.

In the snowy Crown Tundra, players will work on an investigation team, searching through mountains and caves. These areas will also be home to new Pokemon dens. Game Freak is using these new Pokemon dens to bring back a plethora of legendaries from previous titles. In fact, every legendary Pokemon from the mainline Pokemon series will be obtainable in The Crown Tundra. Lugia, Giratina, Rayquaza, and Kyurem can all be spotted in the trailer.

The Crown Tundra expansion also adds the Galarian Star Tournament. Here, players can choose from the various trainers they’ve met in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and team up with them to compete in some competitive battles. Players can also battle alongside newly added characters from The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions. The developer hints that players may witness a new side of a character depending on who they are paired with.

In celebration of the DLC, Game Freak is giving out eight special Pikachus, each wearing Ash’s iconic hats from the animated series. The first Pikachu, which sports the classic hat from the anime’s first season, is available now by entering the code “P1KACHUGET.” Subsequent codes will be revealed down the road.

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s next DLC, The Crown Tundra, will release on October 22 and will be a part of the expansion pass, which costs $30. For more on Pokemon Sword and Shield, stick with us here at Shacknews.