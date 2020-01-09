Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Passes detailed Both Pokemon titles will be receiving expansion passes in the near future, with a wealth of new content for trainers to explore.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are receiving Expansion Passes this year, as revealed during today's Pokémon Direct.

Part 1, The Isle of Armor, and Part 2, The Crown Tundra, will debut at different times this year, and will offer different content based on which area you explore.

Developing...