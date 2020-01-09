New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Passes detailed

Both Pokemon titles will be receiving expansion passes in the near future, with a wealth of new content for trainers to explore.

Brittany Vincent
1

Pokemon Sword and Shield are receiving Expansion Passes this year, as revealed during today's Pokémon Direct. 

Part 1, The Isle of Armor, and Part 2, The Crown Tundra, will debut at different times this year, and will offer different content based on which area you explore. 

Developing...

