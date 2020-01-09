Gigantamax Venusaur, Blastoise, and Pokemon Sword & Shield starters revealed In the Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass, we got our first look at Gigantamax versions of original starters Venusaur and Blastoise, as well as Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon.

It was a big day for Pokemon Sword and Shield players as plenty of reveals came out of the morning’s Pokemon Direct. One major announcement was an Expansion Pass coming to Pokemon Sword & Shield, which will offer a new region to explore, plenty of new pokemon, and quests involving various legendary monsters. One of the things that couldn’t be missed is the addition of new Gigantamax forms, coming not just to Pokemon Sword and Shield’s main starters, but also to original Pokemon starter evolutions Venusaur and Blastoise.

The new Pokemon Sword and Shield Gigantamax forms were revealed during the announcement of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, originally shown on the Pokemon YouTube channel on January 9, 2020. It was a barrage of information featuring a new adventure to a new land with familiar and new monsters to explore. However, alongside the new quest was the reveal of new Gigantamax Pokemon. We saw glimpses of Pokemon Sword and Shield starter evolutions like Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon, but it also appears that Gigantamax Blastoise and Venusaur will be joining Charizard to make the original trifecta complete. You can check out each Gigantamax form reveal below.

Gigantamax Rillaboom

Gigantamax Cinderace

Gigantamax Inteleon

Gigantamax Venusaur

Gigantamax Blastoise

There’s no telling whether or not Venusaur or Blastoise will come out of a special task you need to accomplish in order to collect them, the way we had to do with Gigantamax Charizard, but either way, it’s great to see both old and new favorites get their own fresh Gigantamax forms. We’ll likely have more on how exactly you capture the Gigantamax forms of all of these Pokemon once the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass launches, so stay tuned for more info.

Be sure to check out other news from the Pokemon Direct as well, such as the reveal of the new Pokemon Home and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.